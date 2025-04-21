PCB breaks silence after Australia Great Jason Gillespie does not accuse cricket body of no salary







After former Pakistan Red-Ball head coach Jason Gillespie claimed that he is still waiting for compensation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the cricket body responded. On his Instagram account, Gillespie posted a story that was related to his interview with Pakistan Media and said that the PCB still had to erase some of his reimbursements. Gillespie and South African Gary Kirsten were appointed in April 2024 respectively as the Red Ball and White Ball Head Coaches on two-year contracts by the PCB. The PCB promised a new era for the Pakistan team, but six months later both were forced to resign after the board had withdrawn a lot of the authority provided to them, including in the National Selection Committee. This is the first time that one of them has publicly discussed financial matters with the PCB. “I am still waiting for compensation from the printed circuit board,” Read one story while he wrote in the other: “Gary Kirsten and I were sold the dream to build a team. Losing a game, and suddenly it is thrown out of the window.” Incidentally, the PCB invited applications on Saturday for the functions of the head coach of the national team and director of the High Performance Center in Lahore on its official website. However, the PCB has refuted the claims. The Pakistan Cricket Board refutes claims of a former head coach on the non-payment of his contribution, the PCB stated in his statement. The PCB spokesperson states that the former head coach abruptly left his position without giving a notice period of four months, which was a clear infringement of the contractual conditions. The coaching contract explicitly mentioned a notice period that applied to both parties, and the coach was fully aware of it, “it added. The position of the director became empty after the former test spinner Nadeem Khan resigned. Former test Pacer AAQIB Javed is the interim head coach in all formats since the resignation of First Kirsten and then Gillespie last year. A reliable source said that AAQIB had shown his preference to take over as director of the High Performance Center and did not want to continue as a head coach. The PCB has set 5 May as the deadline for interested candidates to request the position of the head coach. “Indications are that this time the PCB is tilted for the search for a low-profile foreign coach,” said the source. With PTI inputs Topics mentioned in this article

