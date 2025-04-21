Sports
Jelena Ostapenko wins the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Jelena Ostapenko is the new tennis queen of Stuttgart. The 27-year-old Latvian won Easter Monday final of the 48th Porsche Tennis Grand Prix against Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 to appreciate her first tournament win in the Porsche Arena. For Ostapenko it is her ninth career title and only the second on Clay after her triumph on the French Open 2017.
She converted her first match point with a non -reclined Forehand winner for the 4,200 excited spectators after just 85 minutes. Ostapenko, who played in Stuttgart for the seventh time in Stuttgart, who had never passed the quarterfinals before, was visibly very moved. I like to play here, she said during the speech of the winners. It was really a perfect week for me.
De Nieuwe Wereld no. 18 dominated the competition from the start. Her hard and powerful baseline game placed the top placed Aryna Sabalenka permanently under pressure. The 26-year-old world no. 1, who has reached four of the last five finals, is never working and had to be satisfied with second place like in 2021, 2022 and 2023. I didn't play my best tennis on the important points and in the end Jelena was just brutal, said the three-sided Grand Slam Champion. I have lost a lot of close final. Learn the lesson, go on, that's my plan. I will try better next year.
For Jelena Ostapenko, the triumph in Stuttgart was the crown on an exceptional tennis week. On the way to the final, she defeated the US Open Semifinalist Emma Navarro and Iga Swiatek, Porsche -friend in Poland EN 2022 and 2023 Stuttgart winner. I felt very confident from the first day. I had this strange, but also a good feeling that something special could happen here, Ostapenko said. I think I deserve it. During the trophy ceremony she received the trophy and key for the Porsche Macan Turbo of Albrecht Reimold member of the production and logistics of the executive board at Porsche AG.
Tournament director Markus Gnthardt was very positive when revising the event. 33,000 spectators and tennis of the highest class We are very satisfied, he said and pointed to the excellent presence in the Porsche Arena, as well as the interest in the overall sporting and emotion experience in the tournaments. Especially pleasant for him was how well the concept was received by both the crowd and players. It was a fantastic tournament week, and we feel that we are able to offer extra value, both tennis and atmosphere. Anke Huber, the operating tournament -director, was also very satisfied with the standard of playing, perhaps it was even the best tennis ever seen here.
ACES for charity – Porsche donates 30,000 euros for a good cause
Not only was the 48th Porsche Tennis Grand Prix a success, but also the aces for fundraising for charities, which has been a fixture for many years on the long-standing Stuttgart tournament. Porsche donated 100 euros to charity organizations for every struck. Until the final, a total of 199 right -wing service winners were sent and Porsche called the sum to 30,000 euros. The money is equally distributed between the Stiftung Agapedia “and the Stuttgarter Kinderstiftung” Foundation. The checks were transferred for the final at Center Court by Albrecht Reimold, member of the board of directors, production and logistics of Porsche AG. The money goes to financing projects and facilities for children in the Stuttgart region. Ekaterina Alexandrova played an important role in increasing the donation when the semi -finalist delivered a total of 36 aces.
Finals Day started with a special cultural highlight when the Stuttgart ballet, which is supported by Porsche, presented a fragment from Lost Room by Fabio Adorisio presented. In brilliant movement language, the dancers of the world -famous business theme memories, imagination and transience at the center of the court.
Monday's result
Center Court
Last, singles
Jelena Ostapenko (years) vs [1] Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1
Porsche in Tennis
The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is the flagship of Porsche's worldwide involvement in women's tennis. The long-term Stuttgart tournament was first played in Filderstadt in 1978 and has been held in the Porsche Arena of the city since 2006. It stands for tradition and innovation, just like the Porsche brand. As the most loyal sponsor of the international tennis of women, Porsche has accompanied the oldest indoor event in the WTA from the start. Porsche has also been supporting domestic internationally internationally for years. Iga Swiatek, Eva Lys and Maria Sakkari are friends of the brand “in their home countries. Porsche is a premium partner of the Deutsche Tennis Bund” (DTB-German tennis club) and is dedicated to promoting emerging players in the Porsche talent team and the Porsche Junior team.
