7 Observations: Golden Knights rise on the occasion, take Game 1
The entire season, the Vegas Golden Knights have had an ace in store when they are completely healthy, their power play is world class. The Minnesota Wild were reasonably disciplined, but one trip to the box turned out to be the difference on Sunday. Tom Hertl and Brett Howden sheen, and the Golden Knights took Game 1 with a score of 4-2 in T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. Game 2 is Tuesday.
The majority of the first period was a provisional feeling. It was like two boxers who added each other, circling together while they exchanged cautious Jabs who did not land. The NHL gambling sites The VGK firmly installed as favorites, but the first period was lukewarm.
It didn't take; The Golden Knights struck 15:22 in the first period. Tom Hertl won an attacking zone -similar game and Brandon Saad left the puck back to Alex Pietrangelo. Brock Faber knocked down Pietrangelos, but Hertl prevented Faber from cleaning up the puck. Hertl lifted Fabers, stole the puck and demolished it past Gustavssons mask and in the net.
The game replied a little more than two minutes later. Ryan Hartman entered the zone, picked up William Karlsson and moved a pass to Kirill Kaprizov. Kaprizov fed a shot and screwed a cross-ice pass to Matt Boldy, who defeated Adin Hill five-hole.
Joel Eriksson Ek with high-sticked Alex Pietrangelo, and the Golden Knights took care of the wilder advantage of the man. Tom Hertl won the face-off back to Shea Theodore. Theodore faded a shot and moved the puck to Pavel Dorofeyev, who shot a one-timer in the Geeuwen Kooi.
Brett Howden gave an insurance objective 2:28 in the third period. Noah Hanifin sent an outbreak pass to Nic Roy. Roy entered the zone and sent a pass to Howden, who broke a shot about Filip Gustavssons shoulder.
De Wild cut the Golden Knights to one at 11:46 in the third period. Kirill Kaprizov tried to find Ryan Hartman Backdoor, but his pass took an aggressive bouncing from Noah Hanifins Skate. The puck went straight to Matt Boldy, who filled him on a wrapper.
De Wild pulled Filip Gustavsson for the extra attacker, but struggled to generate something dangerous. Matt Boldy dragged William Karlsson down to prevent an empty net, who sent the Golden Knights to a Late Power Play. The game again pulled Gustavssson and Brett Howden his second of the night with .1 seconds in the third period.
Three Stars of the Game: Brett Howden, Tom Hertl, Pavel Dorofeyev
7 Golden Knights -Observations
1. If there was any concern that Pavel Dorofeyev had nerves of late season, put it in bed. It was just another Sunday for him. He scored his first Playoff goal and looked very sharp defensively. And he was certainly not afraid to throw the body.
2. After struggling last year in the late season, Tom Hertl started the play -offs with an excellent performance. He opened the score, won the face-off for Dorofeyevs Power Play Marker and saved the defenders after sales. If the Golden Knights get this level of game from Hertl for the entire late season, they can be the team to beat.
3. The Golden Knights only needed six seconds to take advantage of their first Power Play opportunity of the night. The Kill van Wilds penalty was not particularly competitive, but how often did the Golden Knights scored that exact goal on the benefit of the man?
4. I thought Adin Hill played very well on Sunday. He certainly does not struggle to make timely rescues. Matt Boldy hit him twice, but I am not sure if I blame Hill for both goals.
5. Brett Howden has become quite the story. He must be full of confidence at the moment. His exceptional game was transferred in the late season; On Sunday he scored twice the game winner and a buzzer-knocking empty nicer.
6. Brandon Saad is just as snakebits as they come now. He looked great on Sunday and had no shortage of scoring opportunities. Dates from the regular season, he has only one goal in his last 17 games. And he doesn't play badly, he just doesn't seem to buy a goal.
7. The Golden Knights were the better team in game 1. However, unless they want a long series, they must be better to take care of the puck. De Wilde, without Matt Boldy, could not end up on Sunday; That may not be the case on Tuesday.
