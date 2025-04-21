Sports
Syracuse Orange Football and their Take No Bologna Coaches …
Hello, I'm back … kind of. I had an idea and our illustrious grandmaster let me take some time to expand it. All these transfer interviews and cultural change brought this old guy (I am now 40, cut me some play) to think about the Doug Marrone era and the tumult that caused his arrival on the Syracuse Orange program, and the culture around football, resulting in a kind of massive exit. A massive exodus that was not wrong with what saw Fran Brown under Coach because of the current figures.
The Orange have had two even moderately successful coaches since Paul Pasqualoni was released: Doug Marrone and Dino Babers. Were now in year two under coach Fran Brown, who made an impressive season to start his term of office in Syracuse. Fran and Saint Doug also had one thing in common, a drastic turnover when they took over the program.
After I had experienced the Greg Robinson era on the hill, I was ready for a change in coaching staff. I don't think anyone had an idea what to expect when Doug Marrone, an alumnus from Syracuse with little else known about him for the average fan, got the job in 2008.
At that time he was the attacking line coach and attacking coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. He had a name in coaching circles, but John Q. Syracuse Fan did not know who he was. We all did the 2008 equivalent of fiery googling who he was, still googling that, but with less AI and worthless advertising results. Just like what we all did, the season did with Fran Brown.
When Marrone took over the program, it was a dramatic culture shift associated for everyone. The head of the Bologna noted that he modeled his system to coach Dick Macpherson, whom he played under Syracuse. His militarist method to run the ship was a drastic change compared to the missing Robinson era. Marrone brought a program based on rigid discipline, strict compliance and compliance.
As you can imagine, this created a bit of a culture shock and resulted in nearly 30 players who left the program by year two of the regime. These players left one of their own will through the at that time, very different, transfer portal, or removed from the team by the headman himself.
Marrone, when he took over in December, detreded his entire first recruitment class outside of Alec Lemon, Justin Pugh and Andrew Phillips and rebuilt the class to his own taste. Add the tumultuous saga between Marrone and Mike Williams, the Oranje All-Conference wide recipient that of the team stepped in a second suspension for violation of team rules in the middle season.
The mass-exodus that occurred from all the events tore the orange in a new era, kicked and screamed and finally stood the ship straight and won the Bowl status of absolute cellar home in year two.
Flash Vooruit fifteen years to November 2023. Syracuse Football, while he was in a much better place than in 2008, stagnated. Coach Dino Babers had withdrawn the team from the depths, had a number of quality quality, showed some flashes of emerging like a snowball that caught fire, but was unable to get over the bump and was eventually released.
Coach Brown came in, impressed the administration and ensured that the Fanbase Fervent Google Fran Brown Georgia coach found out who they had led their team. The more we searched and learned, I think the more we were enthusiastic about the new direction and the northeastern tires. Then he comes out The story of Donovin Darius, The Camden Connection, Northeast football, which cooperates with George Delone and want to model the program to coach Paul Pasqualoni and to bring it back to the quality level of the mid-90s.
I wrote it earlier, but this felt different. The more you learned, the more layers you withdrew, Brown practiced what he preached. He is not one for coach speaking. He is one to clearly tell you what it is like, the opposite of coach Marrone. From all the interactions it seems that he has his boys back and will run through a wall for them, just as they want for him. But he has also brought more responsibility to the comparison, more discipline and that can lead to tumult as we have seen. Add the new zero/transfer portal landscape to the comparison and saw Shakeup that we have not seen in more than ten years.
Since coach Fran took over, there have been 48 players who left the program per data from 247Sports.com And their recruitment section. At this point there were 20 of those in 2025, including some higher profile movements of the program such as Star Slot Receiver Trebor Pena, starting first-year corner Marcellus Barnes, starting center Jonre Reed and first-year all-American Maraad Watson.
We will not know the real reasons for one of those who leave unless they say something, but in the new, modern zero landscape we can only hope that these young men have handed over a bag, as they all earn. There are eight incoming and the window still open to help compensate for this departure, with the portal window open.
We have also seen an administration that coach Fran supported in a much different way than they coach Marrone. John Wildhack and the current athletics manager have made it a point, together with generous donors such as John Lally, who is on the building, to renovate the football program and to breathe new life into. On the other hand, Marrone reportedly bumped heads with the administration about them and gave him the resources he needed, which ultimately led to his early departure (including).
I don't know if I realized until I really started digging in, but it seems that things can be two things that compare the starts of these two office periods. Coach Brown can have a higher turnover, but also a higher success rate than coach Marrone ever did. Based on the modern landscape of the game, support from the school, strong recruitment tires, a broadly accessible coaching staff and upgraded facilities to keep track of Joness, there is a framework for coach Fran to keep this at a high level.
Coach Marrone also proved that the Apple Cart sometimes has to be driven damn and that you can pick up the pieces and reform the product fairly quickly on the field if you get your boys. Especially after what we know about the Pena situation, Fran is not afraid to tell someone to get his bag and recharge with another boys.
(Ed. Note: Let's be Hope Fran being satisfied with working miracles in Syracuse and not on the NFL)
