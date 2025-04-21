Sports
2025 Stanley Cup Odds, NHL Playoffs Picks: Expert Hockey Futures Best Bets, Conn Smythe Trophy Top Candidates
The 25 NHLPlay -offs are in full swing and the chances of Stanley Cup are dramatically shifted in just a few days of action. Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche looked excellent in their 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars in their game 1-Matchup, and are now the gambling favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Likewise, the Toronto Maple Leafs looked like a force to take into account in the Eastern Conference in their 6-2 Game 1 victory on the Ottawa Senators. While the NHL -Play -offs from 2025 continue, the chances of winning the Stanley Cup have been updated for each of the 16 remaining NHL teams atBetmgm.
Sportline Expert Handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the newest gamble Trends and NHL -Futures Opportunities of BetMGM and are locked up in his top choices to win the Stanley Cup, Eastern and Western Conferences and the Conn Smyth trophy.
In the 4 Nations Face-Off final, Kaylor Nathan Mackinnon chose the first goal scorer and for the match to finish fewer than 5.5 goals. The result: Mackinnon noted the first goal of the game for a 13-1 payout, and the match ended with a final score of 3-2 in favor of Canada.
Kaylor also recently nailed a five-pin Parlay with the same game in the Avalanche versus Red Wings competition for a payment of almost 7-1, and on the last evening of the regular season, Kaylor gave away a five legs NHL Parlay that hit almost 13-1.
Kaylor had the chance to break down the newest NHL opportunities from Betmgm and has locked up his best futures bets for the Stanley Cup and NHL Player Awards. You can get picks for every NHL Playoff -Game of NHL experts, including Kaylor, and from a proven computer simulation model at Sportline.
2025 NHL Stanley Cup Odds (updated 4/21 at Betmgm)
|Current opportunities
|Opening opportunities
|New Jersey Devils
|+9000
|+1300
|Ottawa Senators
|+8000
|+4000
|Minnesota Wild
|+8000
|+4000
|St. Louis Blues
|+6600
|+4500
|Montreal Canadiens
|+6600
|+15000
|Dallas Stars
|+2200
|+1000
|Los Angeles Kings
|+1800
|+2200
|Washington Capitals
|+1100
|+10000
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|+1100
|+2000
|Edmonton Oilers
|+900
|+1000
|Florida Panthers
|+850
|+900
|Winnipeg Jets
|+800
|+2200
|Vegas Golden Knights
|+800
|+1200
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|+750
|+1600
|Carolina Hurricanes
|+600
|+1100
|Colorado Avalanche
|+500
|+1000
Highest ticket %:
- Avalanche 10.6%
- Knights 8.7%
- Maple Leafs 8.4%
Highest handle %:
- Avalanche 11.0%
- Maple Leafs 8.4%
- Golden Knights 7.9%
Largest obligations:
According to Matthew Rasp, who is a senior trader for Betmgm, there are two longshots – the blues and Canadiens are currently the greatest obligations of the sports book. “The Panthers and Lightning are among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, but the audience ignores them. Betmgm really wants the Stanley Cup to stay in Florida. The blues and Canadiens are our greatest obligations to win it all,” said Rasp.
With one competition in the books for several of the Playoff series around the competition, the 2025 Stanley Cup chances have been dramatically shifted. The stars went from one of the top favorites to a +2200 longshot. The avalanche is now the favorites to win everything, and the Maple Leafs jumped over the Panthers in the Eastern Conference.
Colorado is still my choice to win the Stanley Cup, but I really love what I saw from Toronto in game 1 of his series.
Best bet: Colorado Avalanche +750 (Posted April 17)
Sleeper: Maple Leafs +1200 (place April 17)
2025 NHL Playoff ODDS to win the Eastern Conference (updated 4/21 at Betmgm)
|Current opportunities
|Opening opportunities
|New Jersey Devils
|+3500
|+625
|Montreal Canadiens
|+3000
|+10000
|Ottawa Senators
|+2800
|+2000
|Washington Capitals
|+500
|+9000
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|+450
|+1000
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|+400
|+800
|Florida Panthers
|+400
|+500
|Carolina Hurricanes
|+240
|+525
- Favorite: Panthers +240
- Highest ticket percentage: Capitals 16.5%
- Highest hiring percentage: Hurricanes 37.6%
- Greatest liability: Red wings
I don't like the value here for the Hurricanes (+350) nor the Panthers (+340). Nevertheless, Florida is my choice in the Eastern Conference. My sleeper choice here would be the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Best bet: Panthers (+340)
Sleeper: Maple Leafs (+575)
2025 NHL Playoff Odds to win the Western Conference (updated 4/21 at Betmgm)
|Current opportunities
|Opening opportunities
|St. Louis Blues
|+3000
|+2200
|Minnesota Wild
|+3000
|+1600
|Dallas Stars
|+1100
|+500
|Los Angeles Kings
|+850
|+1000
|Edmonton Oilers
|+500
|+500
|Vegas Golden Knights
|+375
|+650
|Winnipeg Jets
|+360
|+1000
|Colorado Avalanche
|+250
|+500
- Favorite: Avalanche +250
- Highest ticket percentage: Avalanche 16.9%
- Highest hiring percentage: Jets 37.9%
- Greatest liability: Blues
The Stars and Avalanche Square off in a first round matchup with demonstrably the two best teams in the Western Conference at the moment. The winner immediately becomes the favorite to win the Stanley Cup 2025. Colorado is my choice in that series, with the stars that have to do with a few considerable injuries. Vegas looks a potential sleeper.
Best bet: Avalanche (+380)
Sleeper: Vegas Golden Knights (+450)
2025 NHL ODDS to win the Conn Smythe Trophy (updated 4/21 at Betmgm)
|Current opportunities
|Jack Eichel
|+1700
|Cale Makar
|+1600
|Connor McDavid
|+1500
|Connor Hellebuyck
|+1300
|Nathan Mackinnon
|+800
History would suggest that this prize is going to the top player in the Stanley Cup-winning team. Last year McDavid only became the sixth player who won the Conn Smythe while playing for a team that the Stanley Cup did not win. This year I expect that the Smythe winner will also be a Stanley Cup champion-and my early prediction is that the final Stanley Cup champion will be the team that wins the star-avalanche series.
The last time Colorado won the Stanley Cup, Makar took the Conn Smythe home. Nathan Mackinnon on 14-1 is seductive, but Makar on 22-1, the value is too good to leave.
As far as potential sleepers are concerned, Valeri Nichuskin has the potential to play a crucial role for Colorado if the team can go deep. His chances were opened on 300-1, but his gambling on 150-1.
Best bet: Makar +2200 (Posted April 17)
Sleeper: Valeri Nichushkin (+15000)
Most likely Stanley Cup Final Matchups (at Betmgm)
|Current opportunities
|Hurricanes vs. Avalanche
|+1600
|Hurricanes vs. Stars
|+1600
|Panthers vs. Avalanche
|+1600
|Panthers vs. Stars
|+1600
The oddmakers at Betmgm have set up these four teams as the clear top candidates in each conference. As mentioned earlier, I expect Colorado to win his first round series about the stars and eventually wins the Western Conference Championship. I also expect that the Panthers will prevail in the Eastern Conference for the second consecutive year.
Best bet: Avalanche vs. Panthers (+1600)
Looking for more NHL -Play -Off Picks?
Sportline expert Matt Severance is on a roll of 119-62 (+2440) on NHL-Picks. Visit Sportline now to get all his NHL -Picks.
