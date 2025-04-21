2025 Stanley Cup Odds, NHL Playoffs Picks: Expert Hockey Futures Best Bets, Conn Smythe Trophy Top Candidates

The 25 NHLPlay -offs are in full swing and the chances of Stanley Cup are dramatically shifted in just a few days of action. Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche looked excellent in their 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars in their game 1-Matchup, and are now the gambling favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Likewise, the Toronto Maple Leafs looked like a force to take into account in the Eastern Conference in their 6-2 Game 1 victory on the Ottawa Senators. While the NHL -Play -offs from 2025 continue, the chances of winning the Stanley Cup have been updated for each of the 16 remaining NHL teams atBetmgm.

Sportline Expert Handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the newest gamble Trends and NHL -Futures Opportunities of BetMGM and are locked up in his top choices to win the Stanley Cup, Eastern and Western Conferences and the Conn Smyth trophy.

In the 4 Nations Face-Off final, Kaylor Nathan Mackinnon chose the first goal scorer and for the match to finish fewer than 5.5 goals. The result: Mackinnon noted the first goal of the game for a 13-1 payout, and the match ended with a final score of 3-2 in favor of Canada.

Kaylor also recently nailed a five-pin Parlay with the same game in the Avalanche versus Red Wings competition for a payment of almost 7-1, and on the last evening of the regular season, Kaylor gave away a five legs NHL Parlay that hit almost 13-1.

Kaylor had the chance to break down the newest NHL opportunities from Betmgm and has locked up his best futures bets for the Stanley Cup and NHL Player Awards. You can get picks for every NHL Playoff -Game of NHL experts, including Kaylor, and from a proven computer simulation model at Sportline.

2025 NHL Stanley Cup Odds (updated 4/21 at Betmgm)

Current opportunities Opening opportunities New Jersey Devils +9000 +1300 Ottawa Senators +8000 +4000 Minnesota Wild +8000 +4000 St. Louis Blues +6600 +4500 Montreal Canadiens +6600 +15000 Dallas Stars +2200 +1000 Los Angeles Kings +1800 +2200 Washington Capitals +1100 +10000 Tampa Bay Lightning +1100 +2000 Edmonton Oilers +900 +1000 Florida Panthers +850 +900 Winnipeg Jets +800 +2200 Vegas Golden Knights +800 +1200 Toronto Maple Leafs +750 +1600 Carolina Hurricanes +600 +1100 Colorado Avalanche +500 +1000

Highest ticket %:

Avalanche 10.6%

Knights 8.7%

Maple Leafs 8.4%

Highest handle %:

Avalanche 11.0%

Maple Leafs 8.4%

Golden Knights 7.9%

Largest obligations:

According to Matthew Rasp, who is a senior trader for Betmgm, there are two longshots – the blues and Canadiens are currently the greatest obligations of the sports book. “The Panthers and Lightning are among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, but the audience ignores them. Betmgm really wants the Stanley Cup to stay in Florida. The blues and Canadiens are our greatest obligations to win it all,” said Rasp.

With one competition in the books for several of the Playoff series around the competition, the 2025 Stanley Cup chances have been dramatically shifted. The stars went from one of the top favorites to a +2200 longshot. The avalanche is now the favorites to win everything, and the Maple Leafs jumped over the Panthers in the Eastern Conference.

Colorado is still my choice to win the Stanley Cup, but I really love what I saw from Toronto in game 1 of his series.

Best bet: Colorado Avalanche +750 (Posted April 17)

Sleeper: Maple Leafs +1200 (place April 17)

2025 NHL Playoff ODDS to win the Eastern Conference (updated 4/21 at Betmgm)

Current opportunities Opening opportunities New Jersey Devils +3500 +625 Montreal Canadiens +3000 +10000 Ottawa Senators +2800 +2000 Washington Capitals +500 +9000 Tampa Bay Lightning +450 +1000 Toronto Maple Leafs +400 +800 Florida Panthers +400 +500 Carolina Hurricanes +240 +525

Favorite: Panthers +240

Panthers +240 Highest ticket percentage: Capitals 16.5%

Capitals 16.5% Highest hiring percentage: Hurricanes 37.6%

Hurricanes 37.6% Greatest liability: Red wings

I don't like the value here for the Hurricanes (+350) nor the Panthers (+340). Nevertheless, Florida is my choice in the Eastern Conference. My sleeper choice here would be the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Best bet: Panthers (+340)

Sleeper: Maple Leafs (+575)

2025 NHL Playoff Odds to win the Western Conference (updated 4/21 at Betmgm)

Current opportunities Opening opportunities St. Louis Blues +3000 +2200 Minnesota Wild +3000 +1600 Dallas Stars +1100 +500 Los Angeles Kings +850 +1000 Edmonton Oilers +500 +500 Vegas Golden Knights +375 +650 Winnipeg Jets +360 +1000 Colorado Avalanche +250 +500

Favorite: Avalanche +250

Avalanche +250 Highest ticket percentage: Avalanche 16.9%

Avalanche 16.9% Highest hiring percentage: Jets 37.9%

Jets 37.9% Greatest liability: Blues

The Stars and Avalanche Square off in a first round matchup with demonstrably the two best teams in the Western Conference at the moment. The winner immediately becomes the favorite to win the Stanley Cup 2025. Colorado is my choice in that series, with the stars that have to do with a few considerable injuries. Vegas looks a potential sleeper.

Best bet: Avalanche (+380)

Sleeper: Vegas Golden Knights (+450)

2025 NHL ODDS to win the Conn Smythe Trophy (updated 4/21 at Betmgm)

Current opportunities Jack Eichel +1700 Cale Makar +1600 Connor McDavid +1500 Connor Hellebuyck +1300 Nathan Mackinnon +800

History would suggest that this prize is going to the top player in the Stanley Cup-winning team. Last year McDavid only became the sixth player who won the Conn Smythe while playing for a team that the Stanley Cup did not win. This year I expect that the Smythe winner will also be a Stanley Cup champion-and my early prediction is that the final Stanley Cup champion will be the team that wins the star-avalanche series.

The last time Colorado won the Stanley Cup, Makar took the Conn Smythe home. Nathan Mackinnon on 14-1 is seductive, but Makar on 22-1, the value is too good to leave.

As far as potential sleepers are concerned, Valeri Nichuskin has the potential to play a crucial role for Colorado if the team can go deep. His chances were opened on 300-1, but his gambling on 150-1.

Best bet: Makar +2200 (Posted April 17)

Sleeper: Valeri Nichushkin (+15000)

Most likely Stanley Cup Final Matchups (at Betmgm)

Current opportunities Hurricanes vs. Avalanche +1600 Hurricanes vs. Stars +1600 Panthers vs. Avalanche +1600 Panthers vs. Stars +1600

The oddmakers at Betmgm have set up these four teams as the clear top candidates in each conference. As mentioned earlier, I expect Colorado to win his first round series about the stars and eventually wins the Western Conference Championship. I also expect that the Panthers will prevail in the Eastern Conference for the second consecutive year.

Best bet: Avalanche vs. Panthers (+1600)

