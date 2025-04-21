Sports
What we hear about the Nittany Lions
Penn State turns to the last week of spring training with many of his thoughts. The transfer portal is open, the schedule is in Flux and two new coaches sort their position groups. In the meantime, Beaver Stadium is receiving a construction break, although it is one “non-traditional” Blue-White Spring Game April 26.
What to see if the spring practice is closed? Let's catch up with Penn State Football.
A quiet portal period so far
So far, Penn State has only lost three stock market players in the Portal window in AprilLed by attacking Lineman JB Nelson and Linebacker Ta'mere Robinson. Both are consistent departure for a team with championship ambitions. Depth wins titles, and Nelson and Robinson were important in that respect.
Penn State has not yet fallen in the portal for an incoming player. The Nittany Lions in particular organized the former Syracuse receiver Trebor Pena, who led the ACC with 84 receptions last season. Pena apparently got out of the negotiating room in Syracuse, as coach Fran Brown said in a radio interviewAs a result, Penn State makes a less likely destination.
But Franklin would not invite Pena to State College without being legitimate. Penn State has upgraded his players' budget, but is intentionally about paying expensive portal language. If Pena signed with Penn State, that would indicate a new dedication to talent acquisition.
View the return position in the portal this week. Penn State has six scholarships on the Roster, with a seventh planned to register after spring exercises. That is a huge dedication to one position. Regarding incoming players, the Nittany Lions remain interested in defensive tackle and safety.
Where is Jim Knowles in the evaluation process?
By means of Hire Jim Knowles From Ohio State, Franklin made a daring statement from the University Football. But on the field this spring, Knowles has been quiet and deliberately. While Franklin said, “Jim, he is a man of few words.”
This spring, Knowles has spent evaluating the defensive staff of Penn State, which has made an impression on him so far. The coordinator has broadcast the cornerbacks of Penn State and defensive ends as positional highlights. That is a good omen to play for the 4-2-5 basic defense match and the potential hybrid end/Linebacker position that he could use.
I like the way we cover. Our corners are aggressive and talented, and I was really impressed by that, Knowles said recently After exercise in State College. In the front I think there is a lot of depth and many guys there, and they all fight for playing time. With Dani [Dennis-Sutton] and Zane [Durant] Didn't go very much, it gives boys many opportunities.
Knowles has also tested various defensive tackles this spring, with Alonzo Ford Jr. Recovered from an injury in the late season and the veteran Durant received limited repetitions. However, this remains a place where Penn State is still looking for at least one primary contribution. It remains a portal interesting position.
What to make of the recipient competition?
Penn State does not have so much tested talent here after losing his top two recipients, Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans, on the portal in January. That is why Franklin tries to test the group as much as possible this spring.
“We still need some of those boys on the Roster, take the next step,” Franklin said recently.
Transfer recipients Devonte Ross and Kyron Hudson seem to have assimilated well, and first-year student Koby Howard has won some praise as a potential play-nu-wideout. Franklin called Howard “Refined” earlier this spring.
The blue -white game will offer an interesting litmus test of the position. Knowles is probably not much more than the man's coverage, which gives the recipients of Penn State the opportunity to show their ability to get a step from the line of scrimmage, use precise routes and give the quarterbacks reliable goals. The recipients must be an excellent showase of the last spring exercise.
The game for QB2
The spring game of Penn State will not arrange the Back -up Quarterback position, but can give the coaching staff a reason to lean in one direction. Franklin said that the competition between Ethan Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik “will continue for a while”, but the blue -white game represents a kind of return for Smolik, which was injured last spring and missed the 2024 season.
Franklin said he expected that Smolik would show some rust after the injury, but not seen much. Smolik and Grunkemeyer do not only compete for number 2; They also look at 2026 when the runway will be open.
“Jaxon did a job,” said Franklin. “We didn't really know that he would come from injury where he would be, but both are doing really well. And that is not a coach. They both do it very, very well.”
Penn State organizes the Blauwwite competition at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Beaver Stadium.
