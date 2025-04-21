



Richmond, va. William & Mary gathered the number 2 seed in the CAA Women's Tennis Championship 2025, the competition announced on Monday. The 29-way champion tribe will travel to Elons Jimmy Powell Tennis Center to participate in the event, 25-27 April. William & Mary gathered the number 2 seed in the CAA Women's Tennis Championship 2025, the competition announced on Monday. The 29-way champion tribe will travel to Elons Jimmy Powell Tennis Center to participate in the event, 25-27 April. Only the top six men's and women's teams, as chosen by a panel of conference managers, will compete for titles in 2025. As a result of earning a top-two seed, W&M received a first round bye and will open the competition in the semi-final on Saturday 26 April. The tribe is confronted with the winner of No. 3 Delaware and No. 6 Campbell at 10.00 am Admission is free for all competitions at the CAA Championship. Elon (17-5) is the best seed in the tournament, while Delaware, Charleston, UNCW and Campbell follow the tribe. The tribe has been the number 1 or no. 2 seed in 23 of the last 27 CAA championships. W&M is always 10-2 with the number 2 seed and won the competition title from the second line in both 2022 and 2024 in Elon. W&M starts the CAA championship at 13-5 in the year. De Green and Gold went 4-1 in League Action this year with victories over No. 4 Seed Charleston, no. 5 UNCW, Towson and Hampton. The tribe has a long history of dominating CAA competition and more importantly the CAA championship. The tribe has won 29 of the 39 ladies' tennis championships of the CAA and finished second on seven other occasions. Last season, W&M won its third consecutive CAA title under head coach Jessica Giuggioli Downing Delaware, 4-0, in the champion match. Because the competition accepted its current, head-to-head team format for the CAA championship in 1995, De Green and Gold is 72-9 (.889) during the event. Since the first season of CAA Tennis, the Stam has been 172-24 (.878) of all time versus competition opponents. In competitions with current CAA teams, The Green and Gold own a record of 69-6 (.920), including a 29-2 mark in four seasons under Giuggioli. The competition starts on Friday with quarter -final competitions. At 10.00, no. 4 Charleston (15-9), no. 5 UNCW (9-6) and no. 3 Delaware (17-7) meets no. 6 Campbell (8-8). The winners will continue to the semi -final of Saturday, which will be held at 10 a.m. The champion match will be played on Sunday at 10 a.m., with an automatic berth for the NCAA Women's Tennis Championship on the line. 2025 CAA Ladies Tennis Championship

Friday, April 25

Quarter -finals

Match 1 #4 Charleston vs. #5 UNCW 10 am

Match 2 #3 Delaware vs. #6 Campbell 10 hours Saturday 26 April

Semi -final

Match 3 #1 Elon versus winner of match 1 10 hours

Match 4 #2 William & Mary vs. Winner of Match 2 10 hours Sunday, April 27

Championship

Match 5 winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4 10 hours

