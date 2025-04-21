



The keeper went in the NHL Player Assistance Program in March. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club goalkeeper Connor Ingram (39) during an NHL hockey match in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday 30 October 2024.

Connor Ingrams -Rol with Utah Hockey Club is unclear as the team enters the low season. Ingram stepped away from the team and went into the NHLS player tool on 9 March. He has not been available for Utah since that day while he receives care. General manager Bill Armstrong gave an update about Ingram during exit interviews on Monday with the Front Office. Much of it is unknown. When players enter the program, we have no contact with him, so it's hard for us to speculate, Armstrong said. The good news for us when we are here in this room is that we know that he is in a good place on the program. We wish him the best. The 28-year-old wrote a message on X before entering the program to let fans know why he took the time to prioritize his mental health. For those of you who don't know, earlier this season I lost my mother to breast cancer. After I tried to return to play, I started to realize that I am not myself, Ingram wrote. At this point in my life I have to put my health first and take the time I need to come back to 100%. It is Ingrams second time in the Player Assistance Program; He also leaned on the system in 2021 when he was part of the Nashville Predators organization. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club goalkeeper Connor Ingram (39) while Utah Hockey Club De Los Angeles Kings, NHL Pre-season Hockey in Salt Lake City organizes in Salt Lake City on Monday, September 23, 2024. Ingram played 22 games for Utah and set a 3.27 goals against the average EN .882 savings percentage. His final absence led to Karel Vejmelka taking over the No. 1 starter for the club, including a 23-game streak that all recent NHL records defeated. While Utah both Jaxson Stauber and Matt Villalta reminded the Ahls Tucson Roadrunners throughout the season to be a backup of Vejmelkas, it had no real second goalkeeper on which it could trust the piece. The most promising goalkeeper of the organizations is Michael Hrabal, who more than probably returns for his junior campaign at Umass Amherst and has been removed from NHL-ready for years. So if Ingram is not ready to come back next season, the NetMinding position is a Armstrong that will have to view this summer if Utah wants to turn a corner. We have not been too far in that, said Armstrong. We have our hockey meetings for the next two days and then go back in building the team. In every situation you build, you always want to offer depth in it. It will be no different.

