



Player News Nadal honored with Laureus Sporting Icon Award Former World No. 1 is two -time Laureus World Sportsman of the Year April 21, 2025 Borja B. Hojas/Getty images for Laureus Rafael Nadal accepts his prize on Monday evening in Madrid.

By ATP staff Rafael Nadal was honored in Madrid on Monday evening with the Laoreus Sporting Icon Award. The double Laoreus World Sportsman of the Year (2011 and 2021) retired last November after he participated in his country in Davis Cup promotion. “I don't know honestly how to start. I didn't prepare myself for this great moment, talk for all of you,” Nadal said. “But many of you have been athletes who inspired [me] Because I was a child and had the chance to talk for you today, something is very, very special. “ You can also like: Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic & Tsitsipas at the least Star-Stradded Laureus Awards The Spaniard won 92 titles and earned 1,080 match at tour level in his illustrious career, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index. He spent 209 weeks at number 1 in the PIF ATP ranking, the sixth most weeks in history (since 1973). Edwin Moses introduced Nadal and Simone Biles handed the legendary Lefty his trophy. Moses zei: “Weg van het tennisbaan blijft zijn werk met zijn stichting jonge levens voor beter veranderen, zo'n 15 jaar na het begin ervan. Terwijl ik hier in de Spaanse hoofdstad sta, ben ik er trots op een wereldwijd sporticoon te eren en een van de groeste sporters van zijn land ooit, een man met een ontembare wil om te winnen, maar gewikkeld, maar nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, nederig, humble, humble, humble, humble, humble, humble, humble, humble, humble. Nadal ended his speech with words of advice: “Congratulations for Simone [Biles] And the rest of you for great careers. I wish you every success in the future. “Those who continue to compete, enjoy the moment, because the professional career is short. But just try hard, enjoy and appreciate the chance to enjoy this beautiful sports world. Keep going.” Nadal laughed at the red carpet with fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz, who was nominated for World Sportsman of the Year, won by Mondo Duplantis. Other tennis players who were present at the Laureus World Sports Awards from 2025 were Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa, Garbine Muguruza, Belinda Bencic, Caroline Garcia and Donna Vekic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/nadal-laureus-2025-sporting-icon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos