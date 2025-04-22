Wheelchair cricketers Iin Bangladesh | Meet the cricket team of Bangladesh wheelchair

In the heart of Bangladesh, where cricket pulses through every lane and schoolyard, there is still a competition of players who again define what it means to wear the national colors. Their bats may not wave with the same media razor and their competitions rarely see complete stadiums. But their stories? They are the kind that regains your notions in force. These are the warriors of the cricket team of Bangladesh wheelchair. And they play for dignity!

The captain who dreamed

When Mohammad Mohasin Was only six months old, Polio robbed him of the ability to walk, but it could never remove his love for sports.

“In the late 90s, after the victory of Bangladesh in the ICC trophy, Cricket fever wiped the nation. I would crawl on fields near my house, an attempt to join the boys. Sometimes I was mocked, left. I wondered what if people like people had our own team?” He remembers.

That dream changed in 2010, after Mohasin posted a photo of himself who played cricket in a wheelchair. Mohasin was asked if Bangladesh had a team for physically challenged cricketers. “We don't,” replied Mohasin. “But we will do it.”

He started to e -mail, call and campaign. Then came a daring move: a wheelchair journey from Teknaf to Tetulia, to increase awareness about mobility rights. It made the headlines. And people slowly began to listen.

“We prove that handicap is not a limitation of the mentality of society,” says Mohasin. “Handicap is not our barrier. Society is.”

The road stays steep. Mohasin shares stories about being wrong for a beggar, strangers who press coins in his hand. “People ask if my wife is the way I am. Or if my children are normal. There is so little consciousness.”

Although the Disability Rights Act of 2007 exists, Mohasin says that the implementation is weak. “Even new buildings ignore the basic accessibility. It's not about slopes. It's about mindset.”

The all -rounder that fought for a field

The voice of MD Rajon Hossain is calm, but his words strike deeply. “People think we should be pushed. They don't know that we play cricket in wheelchairs.”

Polio changed the life of Hossain at the age of two, so he had a limited sensation from the waist, but it did not take away his will. After he came to the wheelchair cricket team, he found not only a sport, but also a brotherhood.

“In Dhaka we always performed at a concrete court within the University of Dhaka. Now it is inaccessible. We have heard for years that we get a dedicated field like that near Parliament, but nothing has happened,” he says.

Even practicing is a logistics nightmare. Most team members cannot afford transport and public buses are hostile. CNG controllers count extra when they see a wheelchair. And sponsors are scarce.

Hossain informs: “In India or Nepal, grounds are prepared with trimmed grass for wheelchair games. We practice on fields with weeds and holes. It slows us, literally and figuratively.”

Hossain runs a small computer company and still makes time for the sport. “We fight further. Not just to play, but to live with dignity.”

The Vice Captain who came up from the edge

MD Ripon Uddin was 15 when he fell off a roof and faded his spinal cord. A fall that could have ended everything, but it didn't.

From a wheelchair, Ripon completed his SSC and HSC and scored a GPA of 5 in HSC the first in the history of his university. “Later I received a scholarship at a university in Dhaka and completed both BBA and MBA in Finance.”

Cricket came in his life in 2015 via Mohasin. “Growing up, there was no room for people like us in sport. Families often treat disabled children as burdens. Handicap is seen as a curse.”

In 2017, Bangladesh organized an international wheelchair cricket tournament in Dhaka. Teams from India, Nepal and Pakistan came to member. Bangladesh won. That victory gave birth to the International Rolstoir Cricket Council (IWCC), with Mohasin as Secretary General. Since then, division tournaments have fueled new hope throughout the country.

“Some players used stools or handmade boards to play. They didn't even have wheelchairs,” says Ripon. “Now they represent divisions and carry the flag.”

Nevertheless, exploitation is emerging. “Some sponsors deal with us as content that is good for publicity, bad for investments. Managers eat funds. Some simulate our initiatives to build their own brands.”

But Ripon remains steadfast: “We don't need pity. We need a chance.”











Beyond the Field: A fight for visibility

The struggles of the cricket team of the Bangladesh wheelchair team reflect those of almost one crore disabled in the country. From inaccessible transport to hostile workplaces, the barriers are systemic.

“The cricket board of Bangladesh has a huge budget. Yet we have rarely received considerable support,” says Mohasin. “If we really want inclusion, every company, each institution must hire at least one disabled person. This way you learn how real accessibility looks like.”

Despite limited resources, the team has worked with organizations such as the American embassy and UNDP. They have organized competitions, Awareness campaigns and community range all driven by the players themselves.

Wheelchair cricket in Bangladesh is more than a sport. It is a challenge of limits imposed by society. It is the collective voice of those who have long been pushed to the margins and get up from the silence with the sound of a bat that hits a ball. What they earn is not only the spotlight, but a chair at the table and a field that is just as many of them as to someone else. Let them roll ahead, not as a side issue, but as a force.

Photos: Courtiness