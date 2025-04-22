



On Monday, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has announced That girls' footballs football will become a sanctioned sport in high school. “We believe that everyone should have access and the opportunity to play football, and the momentum we have seen for Girls Flag is incredible,” said Mario Bailey, vice -president of the Seahawks of Community Engagement & Legends. “Sanctioning girls' flag is a great step to give these girls a new avenue to play flag football at the university at the university and then.” Washington joins Alabama, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee as 15one Is to punish the sport at the high school level. “The Seahawks are enthusiastic about the announcement by the WIAA,” said Chuck Arnold, president of the Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. “This is a historic moment for our state and an exciting milestone for all girls' flags in our region who now have the opportunity to play at the highest level.” De Seahawks zijn supporters van Girls Flag Football, organiseren kampioenschapstoernooien, geven subsidie ​​​​financiering aan Girls Flag -teams binnen Tacoma en Seattle Public Schools, Bellevue, Northshore, Auburn, Renton, Puyallup, Mercer Island, Federal Way, Highline, Highline, Kent, Kent, Kent en A wall at Lumen Field Tited “The future of football is feminine,” with flags that are each of the high schools with the flags of the Girls flag teams. Seahawks General Manager/President of Football Operations John Schneider said: “Great. It is quite cool to see that Washington, the Seahawks and the people above the great work in the community and return.” The sport has given athletes the space to forge friendships, build confidence while they compete in a sport they love. Mariah Jackson, a player of the stage High School, said: “Girl's flag football has been a large part of my high school experience. It was more than just a sport for me. It is a community where I found friendship, trust and a deep love and a deep love for competition. I love the energy, the strategy and the feeling that I was a part of the feeling that I feel that the game is a part of the feeling that I feel like” the feeling that I feel like “the feeling that I am” the feeling of the feeling that the feeling that I feel “the feeling that I am” Girls Flag Football has continued to grow and now the women's flag football will be offered in nearly 60 colleges and universities in the NCAA, Naia and NJCAA. Justin Christiansen, head coach of Olympia High School Girls Flag Football said: “Flag is important because it offers opportunities. Opportunities for those who either thought or were told that they could never do it. Football in general was always a sport that excluded girls. It was a coach who did not want a girl in their team or older.

