Ucis Suvat Banna leads the charge for the American College Cricket
In the US, football and basketball dominate collegial athletics, but Cricket finds its way slowly. There are several stories about students who make their way in the sport, s and such a name is Suvrat Bafna. Bafna is a senior at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) and captain of the Cricket Club of the university. He leads the UCI in their very first out-of-state tournament and bears both excitement and responsibility. For him, the team is more than just a group of players a story about resilience and revival.
We had to rebuild the team after Covid, Bafna shared. The club hardly existed. Most earlier players had graduated. It took a few years of struggle, but was now in a much better place.
Cricket Roots: From the streets from India to American Turf
Cricket is not only a sport in India, but a religion. Many young cricketers from India started their journey with Geul Cricket-Casual Tennis ball games that were played on the street. It was no different for Bafna. That is where I learned the game, he remembers. Later I moved to leather ball cricket in the fifth or sixth grade, and in high school I played more seriously.
However, Cricket was not a popular sport in the UCI. Together with friends, Bafna has made the effort to add cricket to the collegial sports and to build a team together. Were still building, he notes, but we now have great first -year talent and strong support from our alumni.
Preparation, busy and performance
Bafna, or his team, did not know from their participation up to two weeks before the tournament. We had 1520 days to prepare, said Bafna. We went to practice from twice a week to almost daily. Team sessions lasted 56 hours.
The dedication of Bafna and his teammates is bearing fruit, especially their bowling -line -up, which Bafna describes as the greatest strength of the teams. Pacers such as Sanath Mishra, Krish Katre, Vijay Bhargava and Yash Patel perform well, while Spinners Yashas Raman and Ranak Arun Rao have been particularly impressive.
The whole team has been performed, Bafna said proudly. They are self -assured, self -motivated individuals. My task is to support them with encouragement words and strategies if necessary.
Cricket as a cultural connector
Cricket may not be a popular sport in the US, but it is all the building of bridges between the different cultures that call us their home. Because of cricket I met people of all ages and backgrounds, Bafna said. Some of my best friends are 15 to 20 years older than I met them everywhere in the sport.
The university administration now also supports the Cricket team, thanks to the commitment of Bafna and his teammates. It is difficult to explain cricket to people who are not familiar with it, he said, but we have had great support from ucifunding, travel assistance and administrative approval.
Tournaments like this, he noticed, are essential. This is the most lighting we have had. The fact that they helped with hotel costs meant a lot. Most of us are students without guaranteed financing, so every bit helps.
Looking at the future
Bafna is hopeful about a great future for cricket in the US. I want to see Cricket recognizing at the same level as football or basketball, he said. It would be great to get the status of the student athlete and the same benefits that other athletes get.
And his own cricket trip is not nearly over yet. I will go back to Tamil Nadu in two months. I hope to continue to play locally and go as far as I can in the game.
Fast hits: The nice side of Suvrat
Bafna is one of the many young people in the US who can transform College Cricket in the US with leaders such as he, the future of American Cricket, looks promising.
