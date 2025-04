Shannon Sharpe: Pro Football Hall of Famer and Podcast Star charged for sexual violence and battery

CNN

–

Editors Note: This report contains graphic descriptions of sexual acts. Former NFL star Tight End of Shannon Sharpe is accused of several cases of abuse, sexual abuse, battery and sexual battery in a lawsuit that was filed by an anonymous woman and her lawyers on Sunday. Legal representatives of Sharpes called the lawsuit an attempt to shake down the popular podcaster for millions of dollars and said that he categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct. In the lawsuit submitted in a court of Las Vegas, Jane Doe Doe the popular host of the Club Shay Shay Podcast of manipulating and checking the plaintiff during a period of almost two years that started in 2023 as a consensual relationship when the woman was 20 years old. The civil complaint claims that Sharpe, 56, violently sexually abused and anally raped plaintiff, in October 2024 and again in January of this year in Las Vegas, Nevada, shamelessly her requests to stop to stop. The suit states: After many months of manipulating and controlling the plaintiff a woman a woman who is more than thirty years younger than he and repeatedly threatened to choke her brutal and to hit her violent, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated shouting of no. When asked whether Jane Doe had contacted the police during or after the alleged attacks, the plaintiff lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said that he could not comment. The lawyer told CNN, it takes a lot of courage to stand up against people with power, fame and money. I look forward to printing this case in court. Sharpes lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, said that the woman is trying to blackmail his client and that the coupling relationship was consensual and sexual in nature and, in many cases, initiated by her with specific and graphic requests. Davis said that Sharpe is looking forward to justification through the correct process and a judgment based on the facts and the law. The complaint is looking for compensatory and punitive damage of more than $ 50 million. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was inaugurated as part of the 2011 class. He was drawn up by the Denver Broncos in 1990 and retired after the 2003 season as the NFLS of all time leader in catches, recruiting and touchdowns with a tight end. Sharpe won two super bowls with Denver and then another while a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/21/sport/shannon-sharpe-sued-sexual-assault-battery/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos