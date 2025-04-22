Chris Armstrong speaks on Utah HC -Name, Arena Renovations





Utah Hockey Clubs President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong speaks while he and General Manager Bill Armstrong attend a press conference of the season in the Kearns Olympic Oval on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Photo thanks to Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) (Photo thanks to Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Salt Lake City – During the exit interviews of the Utah Hockey Club, Chris Armstrong president of hockey activities gave some important updates about the name of the team and the renovation plans of the Arena. He could not give much information about the announcement of the name, but said it should come soon. Chris Armstrong gives an update about the future name of the Utah Hockey Club: “We are absolutely in the home rack and on our way to announce that here in the coming months.” “I can't say much about it today.” Cole Bagley (@bagleykslsports) April 21, 2025 “We are absolutely in the house and on our way to announce that here in the coming months,” said Armstrong. A date to keep in mind with regard to the official announcement of the name is June 27. The first round of the NHL design of 2025 is on this day. Although there is no confirmation about this, it would have an official sweater with the team logo to use the Picks of Utah the best scenario. Timeline for renovations of Delta Center From now on the Delta Center is optimized for basketball and usable for hockey. The goal is to fully support the Arena both sports and to make the fan experience equal, whether you are attending an NBA or an NHL game. Armstrong said that renovation work has already started and do not stop until the first game for the preseason. Chris Armstrong about the renovations of the Delta Center: “The work has already started for this low season and will continue to our first home game for the preseason.” “To do a lot of work in the following different summers to optimize the building for hockey.” Cole Bagley (@bagleykslsports) April 21, 2025 This is in line with what Ryan Smith said two months ago in an interview at the KSL Sports Zone. Smith said that the work will start on the lower bowl and that the entire process will probably last approximately three years. “It's a big lift,” said Smith. “It would probably be easier to start all over again. But it is really important for us to stay in the city center. We are going to start in the summer. We are going to draw a tap there, and it will not leave until we start again. We will start with the lower bowl. It is probably a three -year process. We love the Delta center.” It is an exciting time for sport in Utah, and it will only get better from here. Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz podcasta local population in the NFL insider and digital sports producer for Kslsports.com. To follow Chandler on X For Utah Jazz and Locals in the NFL updates. Take us with you wherever you go. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utahs Sports Leader. You can stream live radio, stream video and stay up to date with all your favorite teams. Follow @choltsports



