



Video: How Arkansas Football Qb Taylen Green De Chemie develops with new recipients Arkansas Football QB Taylen Green has to develop chemistry with several new recipients during the spring football ball, which starts on 10 March. Fayetteville Arkansas Football Freshman Quarterback Madden Iamaleava is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from CBS Sport On Monday evening. Iamaleava was a four -star recruit in the 2025 class that went through the spring football with the razorbacks. It has been inflamed from UCLA and turned to Arkansa On the early national signing day in December, but his time in Fayetteville is over after four months. His older brother, Nico Iamaleava, recently left Tennessee and signed at UCLA after a transfer portal Saga that made national headlines. Nico reportedly wantedagain negotiate his zero contract with the volunteers,Looking for more money than his previous deal and was also worried about the volunteers. Nicomissed the Friday training of the teambefore the spring match on Saturday, andTennessee decided to break the ties with the Quarterback. According to ESPNMadden told the Arkansas coaching staff that he is planning to switch to UCLA and to join his older brother. More: Arkansas NFL Draft Prospects Top Landing Spots: projections for Landon Jackson, others More: Five observations of the first spring scrimmage of Arkansas Football Madden impressed coaches and teammates during his short time with the razorbacks. He did not play from high school during his last year, but he quickly took the Arkansas attack and ran most of the spring with the third team. He split repetitions with KJ Jackson as Back -Up Quarterback during a scrimmage earlier this month. “I would say he told many young boys I coached,” said offensive coordinator of Arkansas Bobby Petrino about Madden during the spring practices. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> “He works extremely hard to understand the attack. He works hard to call the game in the Huddle. He is very proud of it. He gets angry with himself when he makes a mistake to call the game, or call the movement or use things.” Petrino would later compare Madden with Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens as players who can make large throws, even if they did not know the game call during their first exercises as first -year students. Arkansas still has a good depth on the Quarterback position with recurring starter Taylen Green, Redshirt First -year KJ Jackson and real first -year student Grayson Wilson. Madden is the second real first -year student from Arkansas with the intentions of entering the transfer portal, where he joins broad recipient Quentin Murphy. Jackson Fuller treats Arkansas football, basketball and baseball for the Southwest Times Record, part of the USA Today Network. Reach it at [email protected] follow him @Jacksonfuller16On X, previously known as Twitter.

