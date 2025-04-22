



Oxford, Miss. – Ole Miss and head of tennis coach for men Toby Hansson have agreed mutually with goodbye, it was announced on Monday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter . Hansson recently closed his 11th season as head coach and 19th with the program. He led the rebels to the NCAA tournament in each of his first eight eligible seasons as head coach, marked by a few sweet 16 performances. “We are grateful to Toby for his dedication to Ole Miss Tennis and our student athletes,” said Keith Carter Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “He worked tirelessly for almost two decades to maintain the proud tradition of our program. We wish him the best to get ahead.” “Ole Miss played an important role in both my personal and professional journey, and I am important for the years I spent at the university,” said Hansson. “I want to thank Coach Chadwick for bringing me to Oxford in 2006, and I am grateful to have led such a legendary program. The relationships I have built with student athletes and employees over the years mean the world for me. This is a special place and I look forward to allowing the program to grow in the coming years.” After an excellent play career and a very successful eight-year term as an assistant and associated head coach at Ole Miss Tennis Hall of Fame coach Billy Chadwick, Hansson took over the seventh head coach in program history for the 2014-15 campaign. After reaching the NCAA tournament second round its first three seasons, the rebels of Hansson broke through in 2018, despite the fact that they were confronted with great injuries. As three-nursing in the Palo Alto Regional, Ole Miss completed one of the greatest disturbances in the NCAA tennis history about No. 4 Stanford to continue to Sweet 16, with the cardinal losing his first home loss after the season in 12 years. Hansson led the rebels back to the Tour of 16 in 2021. With eight arranged victories, Ole Miss concluded the season with a 13-11 general record and a 7-5 Mark in Sec Play and earned his first winning competition record since 2015. Finn Reynolds And Tim Sandkaulen ended the year ranked as the number 1 Doubles team in the last Oracle/ITA survey and received all-American recognition. Hansson was elected the Wilson Ita Southern Region Coach of the Year to receive his first individual head coaching prize. Hansson's emphasis on the classroom helped to help Ole Miss Garner Ita All-Academic Team Status of his term of office in one year. Twice he coached the SEC Men's Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year, including Lukas Engelhardt Who was the 2024 receiver of the H. Boyd McWhorter Sec Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was a finalist for the Walter Byers Graduate Scholarship, one of the highest academic awards of the NCAA. In the eight seasons of Hansson as an assistant and associated head coach, Ole Miss finished four times in the top 10 of the nation and the top 15 five times. During that period the rebels produced most all-Americans in the nation with 11 and led the NCAA in that category in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2012. Hansson, born in Bjärred, Sweden, helped Ole Miss to his ninth consecutive SEC Western Division title in 2010 on the way to Ita Southern Region Assistant Coach of the Year -Divorcas. As a recruiter, Hansson 2014 Landed SEC player of the year Nik Scholtz, who became the fourth Rebel who earned the honor and the first to be named Sec Freshman and Player of the Year during his career.

