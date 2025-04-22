Sports
Canadian hockey fans compete in violation of us to see their teams in NHL -Play -Futs
Toronto (AP) Jack Gurevitch is a super fan of Montreal Canadiens and a proud Canadian who says he is upset by President Donald Trumps tariff plans and threats to annex Canada. Yet he says that he will not allow the political situation to influence whether he travels to American cities to support his team in the play -offs.
Not everyone in his family agrees.
In anticipation of this call, I shared my opinion with my sister, and she did not go. Don't go. Don't go to the United States today. It is not patriotic. It is not a good Canadian, Gurevitch told the Canadian press. I just don't agree with her.
The second half of the NHL season Scattered Booing during the Banner -Speaking Banner At games in Canada in the midst of Trumps Threat of Rates and his comments about changing his northern neighbor in a 51st state. It has led to resentment and anger, even clouding Wayne Gretzkys Legacy For some fans who have given his ties with Trump.
Five Canadian teams Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton made the NHL play -offs this year and the Canadiens opened the after -season against the capitals in Washington.
Gurevitch said he often travels to the US to look at hockey or baseball, and although it is still just the start of the play -offs, he says he can travel south to personally cheer when he is able.
I love the experience to go to Washington and chat with the fans and just to build and feed that tire and to have a pleasant chat. It's fun. That is what it is all about making contact with people and enjoying the sport, said Gurevitch.
Sunil Peetush, another dedicated of Canadiens who has already been in the US this year to see games, has second idea about American trips after his recent cruise of his families who left New Jersey last month.
We just didn't feel good as Canadians. We had the feeling that we betrayed our country, said Peetush and noticed that going to Washington would feel worse because it is the center of the US government. We booked a cruise in August and it goes to Alaska, and we didn't really decide whether it would go or not.
The Prime Minister of British Columbia David Eby, who responds to a California campaign to involve Canadian tourists, said last week that Canadians should keep the pressure on the US by buying locally and avoiding travel there. In Alberta, Edmonton Oilers -fan Jasen Reboh says he is a patriotic Canadian, but does not think he would prevent him from going to an American match if his team progresses.
Reboh, a seasonal card holder who went to view three of the Oilers Stanley Cup matchups against the Florida Panthers last year, rejects the argument that he must avoid the country to exert economic pressure.
There are many things that are currently happening in our country that I don't have much control over, so if I chose and chose who earns my money and who does not do that, I think that is a smooth slope, Reboh said.
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
