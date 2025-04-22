



Rock River Current

Receive our free e-newsletter Rockford Gorockford has been named the 2025 Sports Tourism Organization of the Year by the Sports Events & Tourism Association. The trade industry group Eerde the destination marketing and management team of the Rockford region as the best in the class of communities in the US with fewer than 500,000 people. The prize was awarded during the 2025 Sports Eta Symposium in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Gorockford was chosen from more than 80 national entries. Gorockford was honored for his work in recruiting and organizing sporting events that provide economic benefits to the community and the profile of Rockfords as a leading sports destination. I am so proud of our team and partners for their hard work and support for sports tourism in Rockford. Our region offers world-class facilities that enable us to effectively compete to get regional and national sporting events and tournaments, including basketball, bowling, BMX, Lacrosse, Tafelten, football, volleyball, volleyball and much more, “said Linds Arellano, vice-president of the Vice-president,” President of the Vice-president “” Rockfords recognition as a hub like a hub as a hub for destination sport will continue to grow. “ Arellano and Kara Davis, senior sales manager, represent Gorockford at the fairs and accept the prize on behalf of the organization. This is really a large number for our team, but for Rockford and the region, John Groh, President and CEO of Gorockford, said in a press release. It confirms that what Harea built flourishing, well -performing sports destination to get national attention. This recognition is a tribute to our hard -working staff and our board, partners and this community that supports and believes the power of tourism to create opportunities. Gorockford was previously recognized by the Sports Events & Tourism Association, including winning the Sports Tourism Organization of the Year Award in 2016 and 2018. It won the destination fire and marketing campaign of the year in 2019 and in 2020 won for event marketing campaign. Part of Gorockford's sports tourism in the past year includes NXT Pro Basketball, the National Collegiate Table Tennis Championships and the Ironman 70.3, those, that Five months sold out for racing day. Our team is driven by Serviceto, our visitors, our partners and our residents, Groh said. Every event that we organize helps the Rockford region a better place to live and a more lively place to visit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rockrivercurrent.com/2025/04/gorockford-named-national-sports-tourism-organization-of-the-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos