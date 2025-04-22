Tennessee Football reportedly talks with Transfer Quarterback





A new Quarterback name has emerged for the football of Tennessee, because the Vols Nico Iamaleava want to replace in the transfer portal. UCLA Quarterback Joey Aguilar announced the intentions to enter the transfer portal one day after Iamaleava on Monday afternoon, an officially dedicated to the Bruins from the portal. According to ESPN's Chris LowAguilar is planned to talk to Tennessee later on Monday. Aguilar leaves UCLA without ever playing a snap for the Bruins. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback started each of the last two seasons for Appalachian State before entering the transfer portal. A resident of Antioch, California, completed 56% of his passes for 3,003 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 intercepts. He is also a decent runner and adds 207 hasty yards and two hasty touchdowns during the 2024 season. Although his statistics were pretty pedestrian last season, Aguilar's statistics were much better during the 2023 season. Aguilar completed 63.7% of its passes for 3,757 Yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interposses during his first season in the Appalachian State. He added 249 hasty yards and three hasty touchdowns. More from RTI: Tennessee Reserve Offensive lineman Larry Johnson III who enters transfer portal Prior to his time in Appalachian State, Aguilar played two seasons to Diablo Valley Community College in California. It is unclear how many years are eligible to have remained because of his Junior College seasons and the Fallout of the Diego Pavia case. Tennessee is looking for a potential starting quarterback in the portal after Iamaleava left the volunteer program earlier this month. Iamaleava completed 64% of his passes for 2,616 Yards, 19 TouchDowns and five interceptions during the 2024 season. Iamaleava, a former five -star recruit, spent two years in Tennessee and one season as a starting Quarterback. Under the guidance of a strong defense and a strong running match, Tennessee 10-3 (6-2 sec) went in Iamaleavas Lone season as a starting Quarterback. De Vols made the 12-team College Football Play-Off before it lost in the first round in the state of Ohio. Most reports indicated that the desire to earn more money was the main reason that the Iamaleavas camp was looking for other options. The Iamaleava camp claimed that it was the offensive system of Tennessees, that they were walking when he was committed to the Vols in March 2022, which led him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rockytopinsider.com/2025/04/21/tennessee-football-reportedly-talking-with-quarterback-joey-aguilar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos