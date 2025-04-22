Sports
Quest 'Reality bytes' April Sale offers big discounts at Top VR games
Missed Metas Big Quest Savings Sale last month? Good Newsyou can still have a 50% discount on the Top -VR games, experiences and bundles in the new 'reality bytes' sale of meta.
There are currently more than 200 games for sale, available from now on until 27 at 11:59 PM PT (Local time here).
You can find TOP VR Games Likesurvios' Shooter AdventureAlien: Rogue Incursion (2025)For just $ 20 (50% discount), Schell Games' Roguelike Melee GameUntil you fall (2020)For $ 14 (44% discount), Space Bullet Dynamics Corporations Mech BattlerMachine's voice (2022) for $ 18 (40% discount), and stress level zero's physics sandboxBonelab (2022) for $ 32 (20% discount).
In addition to those guaranteed great games, view this composite list of some of the best Quest titles currently offered:
|Game title
|Genre
|MSRP
|Selling price
|Discount
|No more rainbows
|Action
|$ 19.99
|$ 12.99
|35%
|Red matter 2
|Action, adventure, puzzle
|$ 29.99
|$ 15.99
|47%
|Moss
|Action, adventure, puzzle
|$ 19.99
|$ 12.99
|35%
|Enigmatic places
|Puzzle, Hangout
|$ 14.99
|$ 8.99
|40%
|Job Simulator
|Simulation
|$ 19.99
|$ 14.99
|25%
|Vacation simulator
|Simulation
|$ 19.99
|$ 14.99
|25%
|Pixel dungeon
|Action, adventure, role play
|$ 19.99
|$ 14.99
|25%
|I expect you to die
|Puzzle
|$ 24.99
|$ 14.99
|40%
|I expect you to die 3: COG in the machine
|Puzzle
|$ 24.99
|$ 14.99
|40%
|Hitman 3 VR: recharge
|Action, shooter
|$ 29.99
|$ 24.99
|20%
|Tactical attack VR
|Action, shooter
|$ 14.99
|$ 12.99
|13%
|Pavlov Hut
|Action
|$ 19.99
|$ 15.99
|20%
|Gun Club VR
|Simulation, shoots
|$ 19.99
|$ 14.99
|25%
|Among us 3D
|Party game, hangout, survival
|$ 9.99
|$ 6.99
|30%
|Old church
|Action, role play, party game
|$ 19.99
|$ 13.99
|30%
|Synth Riders
|Rhythm
|$ 24.99
|$ 14.99
|40%
|Pixel tore 1995
|Action, adventure
|$ 19.99
|$ 11.99
|40%
|Sweetheart
|Action, shooter
|$ 24.99
|$ 15.99
|36%
|Virtual Virtual Reality 2
|Adventure, story
|$ 19.99
|$ 15.99
|20%
|Eye of the Temple
|Puzzle, adventure
|$ 19.99
|$ 12.99
|35%
|Eleven table tennis
|Sports, simulation
|$ 29.99
|$ 17.99
|40%
There are also a few selection bundles for sale at the moment, all of which benefit from dynamic bundle prices, which means that if you already have a game in the bundle, you will see a lower adjusted price at checkout.
- Survival skills 101:What do the Amazone Jungle and Medieval Bohemen have in common? You. Crafer, build and tame the wilderness with nothing more than your mind. Stay alive and control your environment in this story -controlled Sandbox Survival Games.
- Brutal fightS:All the nice parts of a cream from close by without the black eyes and police reports. From shady staves to the sand of the Arena, jump in and get waiting.
- Cocktails & Cooking:Can you keep track of the dinner? Chop, mix and prevent those tickets from stacking the best what you can do. Try not to spill and keep your fingers in one piece with these virtual culinary playgrounds.
- Fleeing flights:Skip the security lines and fly. Manage a series of aircraft and helicopters while your race, fight or just breaking through the clouds and sailing through the open air with the wind on your back.
- Hands-on disaster:Who doesn't like to cause some problems? Use your weirdest instincts to solve bizarre puzzles and don't be surprised if it all goes aside: it should do that.
- Save the day shooters:Grab a gun and be the hero. Choose from an arsenal of powerful weapons and shoot through intense action in arcade style in this pair of white-knuckle shooters.
The reality -Bbytes sale of Meta is already in full swing In the horizon shopAnd goes until April 27. Follow the link above to find every game that is currently discounted.
|
