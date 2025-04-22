Sports
ICC's plan for banished cricket team of Afghan ladies exciting but unclear, says lawyer
Last week the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the establishment of a monetary fund and task force to support the displaced Afghan cricket team for women.
The promise was both long -awaited and somewhat out of nowhere.
Since the Taliban's takeover of the country in 2021, the team has lived in exile, usually in Canberra and Melbourne, and until last week the announcement of last week it was strikingly quiet about the issue.
Dr. Catherine Ordway, lawyer and university teacher Sport at the University of Canberra, is one of the key figures in the relocation of the team and continuous search for recognition.
She said ABC Sport that the decision had captured the players and representatives of the team, but that it was “absolutely exciting”.
“It came from the left field.
“Of course we had called for three years to have recognition for Afghan women around the world who are unable to play cricket.
“So to have this financial support and recognition was absolutely exciting.”
In his statement announcing the initiativeThe ICC said it would collaborate with the cricket boards of Australia, England and India to offer “meaningful support” to Afghan women.
The displaced players are also offered a “strong high-performance program that includes advanced coaching, access to world-class facilities and personalized mentorship.”
An anonymous ICC source told the Sydney Morning Herald The players would not have been riding under theAnd that the organization just “had to work out what is needed”.
Speak with ESPN Cricinfo, An ICC spokesperson confirmed that the money would be a supplement to, not removed from the amount that has already been given to the Afghan cricket board (ACB) Every year, as between $ 17 and $ 27 million.
This means that Afghan women cricketers will no longer be tied to the ACB and Dr. Ordway is hopeful that the newly announced financing corresponds to the figure currently being taken by the ACB for the men's team.
Otherwise, however, the details of the initiative remain unclear.
“So now the devil is of course in the details and we continue to see what [the announcement] means, “said Dr. Ordway.
For Tooba Khan Sarwari, a member of the banned team that now lives in Australia, the announcement is “the start of something very exciting”.
“When I first heard the news, I was overwhelmed by emotions,” Sarwari told ABC Sport.
“After years of waiting, it felt like our voices were finally heard.
“It was such a meaningful decision for us.”
A four -year journey
Dr. Ordway, in addition to former cricket player Mel Jones and Emma Staples, started to plan the evacuation of members of the team after watching the National Women's Football Side Board one of the last flights from Kabul before the airport closed in 2021.
Those images were well published when the world saw the Taliban regain control of Afghanistan and a fundamentalist deobandi interpretation of Sunni Islam implemented the rights of women in sport and in the broader society heavily.
With his players largely resumed in Australia, the football team was able to reform in the following years. But it is also confronted with a constant battle for institutional recognition.
For the female cricketers of Afghanistan, an exit from the country lasted much longer to organize.
“We were really able to get the entire families together with the cricket team because we saw how devastating and traumatic it was for the football team to get out here without their families,” said Dr. Ordway.
“So it was really important for me that we were able to bring full families to safety.
“It was a huge task that brought us through the road because the airport was closed, it took us nine or 10 months with a team of people.”
Upon their arrival in Australia, the Australian government granted the human humanitarian visas of the players and they were resettled in the country.
Sarwari has started a life in Canberra, where she is now playing for Eastlake Cricket Club and coaches in the Canberra Grammar School. She said that cricket has proved to be vital for her self -feeling in an unimaginably difficult time.
“Cricket was my anchor because of all the chaos,”
Sarwari said.
“It gave me a feeling of goal; it enabled me to keep my identity and my dreams alive.”
Calls for equal investments
Since the Taliban takeover, there has been a significant controversy around the continuous involvement of the Afghan men's team in international cricket, where ICC regulations require that all entire members of the members have a national ladies team.
Cricket Australia has postponed limited overs bilateral series between the two countries twice due to concerns about human rights. However, the countries played each other at that time as part of ICC tournaments and Afghanistan retains its status as a test play.
There have also been called for a sporty boycott as imposed on South Africa from the apartheid eraBut Dr. Ordway said they were never repeated by members of the ladies team.
“The Afghan women want to see the men play,” said Dr. Ordway.
“They are very proud of their team and they like to see their flag and see them succeed at the highest level.”
She also believes that insuring the money for the women's team is kept separate from men for men is a strong strategic move by the ICC.
“The fact that they have decided to create a separate pot of money for displaced Afghan women is great, because that means that there will be no criticism of them that they have taken anything from the Afghan cricket men,” Dr. Ordway out.
And she said it was a golden chance for the ICC to show the National Ladies Team of Afghanistan as much as the men.
“If the ICC was able to match the money they are currently giving to the Afghan cricket board, that would be great,” said Dr. Ordway.
For Sarwari, the most important factor is the message that sends the decision to its land women who live on the periphery of a society that has excluded them from sports, education and the workforce.
“We're not going to play cricket alone,” said Sarwari.
“We are going to vote for millions of Afghan women who have been denied their basic rights.
“We stand with them and support.”
