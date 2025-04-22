No ……………… how man 21 men's tennis nebraska survives in the regular season final





Lincoln, Neb. Kaylan Bigun Safe the decisive point when no. 21 UCLA Herentennis Nebraska defeated in a 4-1 thriller in Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center Sunday afternoon. The Big Ten Conference Match was the regular season finale of the Bruins. Safe the decisive point when no. 21 UCLA Herentennis Nebraska defeated in a 4-1 thriller in Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center Sunday afternoon. The Big Ten Conference Match was the regular season finale of the Bruins. Alexander Hoogmartens And Rudy Quan were also triumphantly on the Singles courts for UCLA (13-8, 11-2 in Big Ten Play), which is on its way to the late season in a winning series of five games. De Bruins also claimed the double point. Five singles matches went to the third sets and three were ready. Anton Shepp took a singles victory for the Cornhuskers (15-8, 8-5). UCLA's double pair Gianluca Ballotta And Emon Van Praise Sels continued to find success on Court 3 and defeated Nikolay Sysoev/Colson Wells 6-3. Ballotta/Van Loben Sels moved to 11-3 of the season. Dan, at Hof 2, Bruins Spencer Johnson And Aadarsh ​​Tripathi Stayed perfect as a tandem. The pair secured the last three games to beat Shepp/Henry Bilicic 6-3 and beat the first point. Johnson and Tripathi are 3-0 together since the first collaboration on April 13. In the only straight decision of the day, Hoogmartens defeated Lars Johann 6-4, 6-4 on Court 4. Hoogmartens has won five straight matches and leads his team with a 15-4 Dual-Match Singles record. In the matchup of the day alone, no. 23 quan no. 63 Calvin Mueller 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 on the field 1. Quan won four consecutive decisions and at that time three nationally arranged players brought down. Shepp has trimmed the shortage from Nebraska to 3-1 with his 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory against no. 86 of Loben Sels. That left three games to decide and each of them went deep in a third set. With no. 28 Johnson in a tie-scratcher on Court 5 and no. 110 Tripathi with 5-6 on Court 6, Bigun took care of the heroic deeds. The first-year students survived Sysoev 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-6 (6) on Court 3 for his second clincher of the week and the third of the season. ????????? ??. ????????????? With all three remaining matches that come to the thread, Bigun wins his in a tiebreaker?#Gobruins pic.twitter.com/9W65ZKQLHB UCLA Men's Tennis (@uclatennis) April 20, 2025 UCLA then goes to the TY Tucker Tennis Center of Ohio State for the Big ten Heren Tennis Tournament. Promotion starts on Thursday 24 April and will continue until Sunday 27 April. De Bruins are starting to play in the quarter -final round of Friday, April 25. Tennis match results

UCLA vs Nebraska

4/20/2025 in Lincoln, NEs

(Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center) #21 UCLA 4, #41 Nebraska 1 Singles competition 1. #23 Rudy Quan (UCLA) Def. #63 Calvin Mueller (Neb) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

2. Anton Shepp (Neb) def. #86 Emon Van Praise Sels (UCLA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

3. Kaylan Bigun (UCLA) Def. Nikolay Sysoev (Neb) 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 7-6 (8-6)

4. Alexander Hoogmartens (UCLA) Def. Lars Johann (Neb) 6-4, 6-4

5. #28 Spencer Johnson (UCLA) 3-6, 6-4, 6-6 (0-4), unfinished

6. Lion Linquet (Neb) versus # 110 Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) 6-3, 4-6, 6-5, unfinished The competition doubles 1. Lars Johann/Calvin Mueller (Neb) vs. Alexander Hoogmartens / Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 5-5, unfinished

2. Spencer Johnson / Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) Def. Henry Bilicic/Anton Shepp (Neb) 6-3

3. Gianluca Ballotta / Emon Van Praise Sels (UCLA) Def. Nikolay Sysoev/Colson Wells (Neb) 6-3 Match notes:

UCLA 13-8; National ranking #21

Nebraska 15-8; National ranking #41

Order of finish: Doubles (3.2); Singles (4,1,2,3)

