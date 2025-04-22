



Former Australian test cricket player and television -hastom Michael Slater has been sentenced to four years in prison, but will walk for free After serving in custody for more than a year. He argued guilty of seven charges, including domestic violence. The 55-year-old was confronted with accusations of abuse, strangulation, burglary and stalking in relation to several incidents against a woman in the Noosa region from the end of 2023. Michael Slater leaves Noosa Magistrates Court after an earlier hearing. ((ABC Sunshine Coast: beats Grimes)) The prosecutor told the Maroochydore court that alcohol was “a repeating function with his insult as his behavior becomes more erratic”. The court heard that Slater made threats of self -harm when he warned the victim not to report “intimidation” and she “felt extremely anxious and exhausted” by the behavior of Slater. Last year the court was told that Slater had sent the woman more than 100 SMS messages per day, including various offensive texts. In the conviction on Tuesday, Judge Glen Cash told the former cricket player that the root of his problems was clear. “It is clear that Mr. Slater is an alcoholic,” he told the court. “Unfortunately, your alcoholism has put an end to your profession. “Your rehabilitation will not be easy that alcoholism is part of your makeup.” Slater was quiet while the defense and persecution discussed how much more time he would have to spend behind bars, if present. Public Prosecutor Alex Stark said that Slater should get a prison sentence “in the command” of five years, with conditional release after three. Slater's lawyer Greg McGuire told the court that the stifling incident was not of the most serious nature. Mr. McGuire said that his client was presented to the court as “calm, lucid and insightful” because he had not digested alcohol during his 375 days in custody. Michael Slater was previously confronted with the court after violating an arrested order for violence. ((Monkey: Joel Carrett)) He claimed that Slater would be sentenced to three years with immediate conditional release. “He wants to go back to New South Wales, where his family members live,” Mr. McGuire told the court. “Whether he gets better is completely up to him, he has been without alcohol for a year.” Judge Cash noted that Slater's early guilty plea “cooperation and regret” showed. Slater was sentenced to four years in prison, partly suspended for the time that is served. The former Batsman played in 74 test matches and 42 one -day internationals for Australia and made his test debut in 1993.

