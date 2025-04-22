Nols News: FSU Football offers a few transfer recipients after losing three off-selection, ladies Golf Wints very first ACC title

#Fsunited

It is a few days since Thursday shooting at the Florida campus, because everyone has tried to process another tragedy in Tallahassee, part of which has recorded the community with resilience and strength in wonderful ways, we learned the identity of the two people who lost their lives, Tiru Chabba and Robert Morales.

Chabba, a regional vice -president of FSU supplier Aramark Collegiate Hospitality, leaves a woman and two children behind. Morales, who served as the coordinator of the dinner services of Florida as one of his abundance of roles in the community (vary daughter who is about to graduate at FSU himself.

GoFundmen have been set up to support both families:

In addition, FSU has set up a fund To offer immediate financial support to FSU students and families who are directly affected by the tragedy:

While this day is coming to an end, I notice that I think for the past 36 hours. I don't have the right words that fully understand the depth of emotions that I feel. The grief that our beautiful university has dealt with by the events that took place on Thursday is overwhelming. The pic.twitter.com/m9lvedrtio Mike Norvell (@coach_norvell) April 19, 2025

I was destroyed by the meaningless tragedy that happened on our campus yesterday. One of our players was close to the student union and fortunately escaped unharmed. Innocent lives were lost in an instant. It makes me sick. Torn as we are all, we must be extremely proud pic.twitter.com/rir9h5vngu Luke Loucks (@lukeloucks) April 19, 2025

Acquisition

The state of Florida saw another receiver leaving on Friday, in which Jalen Brown was rejected because of the possession of a regulated substance to make the three broad recipients of the selection this spring (at Jordan Scott and Hykeem Williams, who entered the transfer portal).

Florida State has moved quickly and offers two recipients on weekends Byu Redshirt senior wide recipient transfer Keelan Marion and San Jose State Transfer wide receiver Treyshun almost.

Marion, who entered the portal on Friday, has received a flurry of offers from people like him Miami Hurricanes” Oklahoma SoonersArkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers And Kentucky Wildcatsspent two seasons with the cougars after his career with the UConn Husky's. Last season he had two TouchDowns of 24 catches and 346 Yards, while he was also an explosive acquisition with Kick -backkeer, which was named the Big 12 Kick Returner of the year after an average of 26.2 yards per kick referee and scored twice.

Hurry, who had 28 catches for 481 yards and two touchdowns, was also offered by the USF Bulls, Louisville Cardinals” West Virginia mountain climbers And Baylor BearsAmong other things.

Football

After Thursday, events led to the cancellation of all events on campus expected that the state of Florida would end this week, although we have not yet heard official confirmation about how that schedule will play. Well, of course keep you informed of everything while it shakes.

Baseball

The Red SOX promotes RHP Jack Anderson to Triple-A Worcester. Anderson was a Minor League Rule 5 -pick this past out of season and has collected 10 ks and allowed 0 runs on his 4.1 innings in Portland. Andrew Parker (@ByandrewParker) April 18, 2025

All sports

No. 3 FSU Ladies Golf Early on Saturday a program and brought the ACC championship home from the full team effort to bounce back from a 2-1 deficit:

First-year Alexandra Gazzoli sank the last putt of the tournament on hole no. 18 to lead Florida State to a 3-2 victory Wake Bos And give the seminoles the first ACC Womens Golf Championship in school history in the Sedgefield County Club. The Seminoles earned the last two victories of the day at Hole No. 18 by senior captain Kaylah Williams and Gazzoli to allow the state of Florida to restore a 2-1 deficit to achieve the 3-2 championship-Klinching. Gazzoli won her match with a 1UP margin about Carolina Lopez-Chacarra. The first-year card had a five on the last hole while Lopez-Chacarra ended with a score of six. When winning the last hole and the last point, Gazzoli broke a draw that had lasted in each of the previous four holes and for six holes during the game. The lifelong Seminole took its first lead over hole no. 10 and led for five holes, including the last and most important gap of the competition. Junior All-American Mirabel Ting put the first point on the board for both teams with a 5 & 4 victory over Wakes Chloe Kovelesky. When winning her second game in two days, Ting took the lead on the second hole of the day and continued to extend her benefit during the game. Ting earned a hole victory at No. 14 to increase its lead to five with only four holes to play. Wake Forests Anne-Stere den Dunnen defeated Florida Staten Lottie Woad to give the deacons their first point to bind the match 1-1. The thinnen sank a six-foot putt on hole no. 17 to beat Florida States Woad. Macy Pate placed point number two on the board for Wake Forest and gave the deacons a 2-1 lead when she defeated Florida Sophia Fullbrook with a score of 4 and 3. Williams tied the game on two with a Birdie on Hole nr. 18 to win her match with a 1UP score to bind the team score to 2-2. The Seminole captain led for 15 of the holes, but had to fight to win the last hole after Wake Forest Sarah Lydic the competition on Hole No. 17 brought. Williams then won the game with a four-foot putt on her The Last Shot. The Seminoles is expected to earn a number 1 seed in one of the six NCAA regional championships when the NCAA championship field is announced on the Golf Canal on Wednesday (April 23) at 13:00. This would be the first time in school history. The seminoles have earned a regional seed of number 1.

On Friday, Florida State Mens Basketball landed his sixth player from the transfer portal when former Umass-Lowell G Martin Somerville committed themselves to the seminoles: