How Canada is preparing to win a new Olympic gold medal in women's hockey will be dramatically different.

The six-team Professional Women's Hockey League can now do much of what Hockey Canada did, which means that women will not move to Calgary to spend six months trying out the 2026 team in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

What was 'centralization' every four years was designed to push the women of Canada to the limit through daily training, practices and games, while he was financially supported by Hockey Canada. Many players said they loved the strictness because it was the professional environment that they would otherwise not have.

The women of Canada regularly played local male triple-a-teams and also a few games against Junior A Herenteams in recent centralisations.

If the Canadian team that took silver at the World Championship in Ceske Budejovice, the Czech Republic, is an indication, the PWHL Olympic edition is heavy as 23 out of 25 from the competition.

Tessa Janecke was the benefactor of a bad turnover by the Canadians, while buried a pass from Taylor Heise to win a 4-3 overtime victory against Canada. This gave the United States the victory over their rivals for a third consecutive World Championships Tournament for Women.



Ladies world championships have expanded to 25 this year, but Olympic schedules remain only 23 players in 2026.

“The landscape has shifted in the women's game so that we cannot centralize in the Olympic Games,” says Gina Kingsbury, general manager of the Canadian women's team.

“As soon as the season starts, we are all in different markets and it is not the same as in the past with centralization and all in one city for six months before the Olympic Games.”

Centralization was usually successful because Canada won five of the seven Olympic gold medals since women's hockey in 1998 in Nagano, Japan debuted and lost a sixth in a shootout with the US in 2018.

The aim of the first period of Marie-Philip Poulin marks her 87th career point in the worlds and passes Hayley Wickenheiser to become the most important scorer of Canada.

Kingsbury is a centralization meter of the Olympic titles of Canada in 2006 and 2010. She says that the challenge is now to bring potential Olympic players together sufficiently to defend that gold medal.

“We are going to spend as much time as possible when we can together do all the things that centralization has offered in the past, what time is well spent, connections on and next to the ice, building concepts, building the team, all those things are really important,” she explained.

“We won't play very many games. Traditionally, centralization was a season and we tried to get as many games as we could be prepared for the Olympic Games. With this competition that we have now, there will be enough chance to play games.”

Kingsbury is also the GM of the PWHL Toronto -SkePtres, while coach Troy Ryan of Canada is also behind the softres couch.

After the play -offs of the PWHL have been completed this season, Hockey Canada will announce the women invited to try the 2026 team in four different camps from the end of August, but with one reservation.

“It doesn't mean we don't go beyond that group if necessary,” said Kingsbury. “Let's say that someone has an incredible season in the PWHL before February and suits us better than someone who was in the training block. We can make that decision to call them after our Olympic schedule.”

Kingsbury plans to bring players together for three training blocks before PWHL training camps start, and for another during an international break in the season, with Toronto, Montreal and Calgary probably locations.

She and Ryan will juggle a few priorities with their double hats.

“It is real, very important to balance the preparation for the Olympic Games, but also to set up your athletes for success to start their PWHL or the College seasons,” said Ryan.

“I have to be very aware of that, because it is very easy to go to those camps and to be all-in on preparing for the Olympic Games. If you do not manage that time well, you get injuries to start the season.”

Canadian and Ottawa Charge Forward Brianne Jenner is another centralization meter of 2014, 2018 and 2022, who produced two gold medals and a silver medal.

“It was a great model before we had the PWHL,” said the 33-year-old. “Every country will be in the same boat, so it will be those who will be able to navigate this landscape and set up their players and their team and their staff for the most success when it comes to February next year.

“There are advantages and disadvantages. We always believe in our team that the more time we can spend together, the better we are. It's a great balance because we now have full-time jobs. There is a silver lining to not leave, in my case, with young children.”

Two-time Olympic and Toronto Sceptres defender Renata Fast says that she can accept a radical change in preparing for Milan-Cortina to play hockey for a living.

“This is what we want at the end of the day. We have a competition in which we can play consistently and it naturally makes the Olympic Games very different,” Fast said.

“Centralization has served us very well in the past. We can draw on the experiences we have had through centralization and still take them with us, but simply with less time together.”