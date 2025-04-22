Correlation between proprioception of the upper limbs and the battle effect of table tennis players





This study aims to evaluate the proprioception of the upper limbs of table tennis players and to investigate the correlation between proprioception of the upper limbs and the battle effect. In this study a transversal design was used and 106 right -handed table tennis players were recruited from the China Table Tennis College. All participants lived the top limbs proprioception test (Joint Position Sense Test and Force Sense Test) and Stroke Effect test. The sense of power had a significant correlation with the bullet rate, rotation speed and placement (all p <0.05). The accuracy of the elbow joint flexion at 30 and 60 was considerably correlated with the placement and rotation speed (p <0.05). The accuracy of the elbow joint extension at 30 and 60 was considerably correlated with the bullet speed and rotation speed (p <0.05). The accuracy of the elbow joint and extension at 60 was higher than that in 30. There were significant differences in the upper limb propiriception and a stroke effect between different skill levels of table tennis players. The results indicate that: (1) athletes with superior sense of strength can better regulate the strength, which improves the battle effect; (2) The accuracy of the feeling of the elbow joint position is a critical factor in improving the balrotation speed and placement; (3) The higher frequency of use of 60 elbow flexion and expansion movements helps to increase the neural adjustment to these movements, improving the feeling of the elbow joint position at 60; (4) Apart from the inequality in skill levels, the more precise control of the nervous system about muscle and joint movements can also contribute to a better battle effect of table tennis players.

Keywords:



Force Sense; Joint Position Sense; Proprioception; Battle effect; Table tennis.

