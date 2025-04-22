Cricket NSWS -Dear is to inspire everyone to play and love to play cricket, promote cricket excellence, feed young talent and promote inclusiveness.

In New South Wales, more than 1500 affiliated community clubs and associations are powered by dedicated and passionate volunteers who support cricket of the basics and create exceptional cricket experiences for participants.

What is the impact that volunteers have on cricket, what is the reach of possibilities available?

Volunteers are the backbone of Community Cricket in NSW. Their dedication, passion and tireless efforts help to build a lively, inclusive cricket community. From coaching to managing teams, agency and more, volunteers play a crucial role in guaranteeing the smooth running of cricket at Grassroots level. Community Cricket would not exist without their contributions.

Volunteering in Cricket offers a wide range of opportunities for everyone. Whether you are interested in coaching, administration, agency or just giving a hand on the game day, there is a role for everyone. Volunteering in Cricket is a rewarding way to be involved, to have a positive impact and to experience the joy to be part of a thriving community.

To find out more about volunteering at Cricket NSW, and the work that our volunteers do with, go https://www.cricketnsw.com.au/get-involveded.

Volunteer certification program

In July 2024, Cricket NSW launched his volunteer certification program (VCP), the first program of its kind offered by a national or national sports organization. The VCP is a free program that recognizes and improves the skills of dedicated, experienced volunteers and at the same time train newer volunteers about basic skills and the significance of volunteering in the cricket community. It is also aimed at training volunteers about the importance of diversity and inclusion in cricket and is aimed at breaking down cultural barriers that can limit the contributions of people with different backgrounds. The three certification levels programs offer a development framework that recognizes different experience levels and a service to ensure that participants apply their lessons by doing volunteer work at their local club or association.

During the 2023/24 season, Cricket NSW worked together with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) as part of their industry innovation project to process the assignment about how to stimulate the volunteer involvement in Cricket. The community consultation and research insights from this project have informed the recommendation to build and implement a volunteer certification program to recruit and retain volunteers.

This is a great program for all community cricket -volunteers, both new and experienced, and through this program Cricket NSW hopes to see and continue to grow an increase in volunteering in community cricket and to continue to grow the community cricket in New South Wales.

For more information and to register for the program https://www.cricketnsw.com.au/get-involved/volunteer-certification-program.

Celebrate our volunteers

Cricket NSW has a rich and strong history of volunteering that brings our programs to the farthest range of the state and enables us to carry out cricket programs in cities and remote cities, from Milparinka to Booorowa, from Coraki to West Wyalong. Every year the Cricket NSW Community Cricket Awards celebrate our club and club volunteers from all over state. Many of Cricket NSWS -Volunteers Over the years have won Cricket Australiaas National Community Cricket Awards, while a few of them, such as teen Elysa Oliveri, have been chosen as Australian Volunteer of the Year in all sports through the Australian Sports Commission.

During the pink test at the start of each year at the SCG, our most impactful volunteers from the whole of NSW have their special box chairs over all days of the competition. Day 4 of the test is the designated day to celebrate them, with a sit-down lunch and a volunteer marching around the site during the tea break. This is a cricket nsws bid to show our great volunteers throughout the state how important they are, and the fact that Cricket would not be the great game that it is without our grassroots power.