The Portal of the College Football Transfer is open and every coach outside the SEC keeps a close eye on the volunteers of Tennessee in this window. Nico Iamaleava made the shocking decision to leave the program after two seasons earlier this month. Now his head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Nil Collective on the hunt for a replacement. SEC rules prohibit a player to switch within the conference in the spring, but other Power Conference that starting quarterbacks have already heard from Tennessee.

Tennessee Football Roster News

Head coach Josh Heupel has been successful in the transfer portal that previously found a quarterback. Joe Milton and Hendon Hooker both moved to the program in 2021, in which Milton initially won the starting role, but Hooker replaces him early in the season before he becomes one of the best QBs in the country during his two -year -old Stint as a starter. In the meantime, Milton patiently waited for a new turn behind Hooker and had a solid season in 2023 to restore itself as an NFL design perspective.

The current Quarterbacks Jake Merklinger and George Macintyre were both four -star perspectives that came from high school and both are expected to compete for the starting role this fall. However, the expectation is that Heupel will add an experienced player to the mix and the former backup of Notre Dame Steve Angeli may fit into the account. Angeli supported Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman for the past two seasons and went 58-of-80 for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception in South Bend and threw three touchdown passes like the starter in a Oregon State routes in the Sun Bowl 2023.Get more Tennessee Football Roster updates at Govols247.

