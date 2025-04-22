Sports
Tennessee Football Spring Transfer Portal: News, Updates of Vols Insiders after the exit of Nico Iamaleava
The Portal of the College Football Transfer is open and every coach outside the SEC keeps a close eye on the volunteers of Tennessee in this window. Nico Iamaleava made the shocking decision to leave the program after two seasons earlier this month. Now his head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Nil Collective on the hunt for a replacement. SEC rules prohibit a player to switch within the conference in the spring, but other Power Conference that starting quarterbacks have already heard from Tennessee.
Which Quarterbacks will the Tennessee opening of the Quarterback use to earn a wage increase at their respective schools and who could have the chance to start for a program that just went to the play -off of the University Football? If you want the last Tennessee football news See what the proven team of Insiders says on Govols247, the 247Sports branch that covers the volunteers of Tennessee.
The Govols247 insiders offer terrain updates on any development in the Tennessee football program, including insights from Wes Rucker, Patrick Brown, Ryan Callahan and Ben McKee, who have deep-rooted ties in the community of Tennessee Vols. Get all the inside of the football program, plus VIP Intel on Tennessee -football, basketball, recruitment and more. Plus gaining access to the Irish Illustrated Message Boards where you can connect to other Tennessee fans and insiders. Get it right here.
And currently Govols247 offers 50% discount on annual subscriptions*
Tennessee Football Roster News
Head coach Josh Heupel has been successful in the transfer portal that previously found a quarterback. Joe Milton and Hendon Hooker both moved to the program in 2021, in which Milton initially won the starting role, but Hooker replaces him early in the season before he becomes one of the best QBs in the country during his two -year -old Stint as a starter. In the meantime, Milton patiently waited for a new turn behind Hooker and had a solid season in 2023 to restore itself as an NFL design perspective.
The current Quarterbacks Jake Merklinger and George Macintyre were both four -star perspectives that came from high school and both are expected to compete for the starting role this fall. However, the expectation is that Heupel will add an experienced player to the mix and the former backup of Notre Dame Steve Angeli may fit into the account. Angeli supported Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman for the past two seasons and went 58-of-80 for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception in South Bend and threw three touchdown passes like the starter in a Oregon State routes in the Sun Bowl 2023.Get more Tennessee Football Roster updates at Govols247.
How you can get Insider Tennessee football updates
The Govols247 team brings up-to-the-minute updates about the latest transfer portal goals at Quarterback, Staff News and 2026 Football Recruiting.You can only get it on Govols247.
What will the football schedule from 2025 look like, and what shocking movements outside the season are the volunteers in store after the decision of Iamaleava to leave?Go to Irish illustrated to get the last Tennessee Football News, all of a team of insiders engagedAnd discover.
And memory, Govols247 offers a 50% discount on an annual VIP membership, so Subscribe now before it's too late.
*Conditions: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to GOVOLS247.
|
