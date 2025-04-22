Michigan's prediction after the jumping depth graph: attack

Spring Football came and gone with Michigan who played his spring game last Saturday, and fans could get a little more clarity about what things should look like for the attack under first -year coordinator Chip Lindsey.

The spring match contained some breakout performances, as well as a few underwhelming, but it seems that the attack is in a better place than last season.

With the new information we learned and see who stated on Saturday, we have a better idea of ​​who could contribute this fall, as well as which fans of players under the radar to buy some stock. Today, foreplay what the attacking depth card looks like at the end of the spring ball.

Quarterback

Starter – Bryce Underwood

Depth – Mikey Keene, Jadyn Davis, Chase Herbstreit, Davis Warren (wounded)

Bryce Underwood did not relieve the world exactly in the spring game, but he showed a glimpse of why he was the number 1 general recruit in the country. The first -year student showed his rocket of an arm and great mobility, but sometimes had a flawless accuracy and poor decision -making. Make no mistake, he has the talent to play right away, but there will be some growth pains.

Part of the reason for penetrating in Underwood as a starter is the unknown status of Mikey Keene. He was hindered by an injury and did not play on Saturday. His experience can be useful, especially at the start of the season if the coaching staff does not want to immediately throw them under the fire. If Keene is 100 percent healthy, ID expects he would be the start week 1, but the underwood is as long as it was not sure of the health of Keenes.

Behind Underwood and Keene is a Redshirt first-year student Jadyn Davis, who completed 6-of-17 passes on Saturday with two interceptions.

Walk back

Starters – Justice Haynes, Jordan Marshall

Depth – Micah Capana, CJ Hester, Bryson Kuzdzal

So far there are no real surprises in this position this spring. Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall have to represent the co-starters for the Wolverines and the strongest position group for attack. Haynes in particular had a great show on Saturday with 51 Yards on six Carry's.

Behind the starters, Redshirt-first-year student Micahana got 15 carry's in the spring game and figures to jump into the number 3 role, but Bryson Kuzdzal may have closed the gap considerably with his 105-yard eruption. Newcomer CJ Hester, who recently dedicated himself to Michigan via the transfer portal, will also jump into that mix. In 2024 Hester had 529 yards on 119 for Umass.

Width

Starters – Donaven McCulley, Fred Moore, Semaj Morgan

Depth – Channing Goodwin, Andrew Marsh, Anthony Simpson, Peyton Oleary, Kendrick Bell, Imarion Stewart, Jamar Browder

One of the positions we had hoped for the most answers was a broad recipient, and it is safe to say that the photo is still a bit cloudy, even after the spring game. Donaven McCulley, Fred Moore and Semaj Morgan all preferred to be starters who go into spring, and there is not much reason at the moment to expect otherwise.

Behind those three things become a bit more interesting. It seemed that Channing Goodwin might have climbed the ladder this spring, because he received nine goals from Underwood on Saturday. His development could be important because Michigan wants to penetrate some SAP in his vertical passing game.

Andrew Marsh, Peyton Oleary, Imarion Stewart and Jamar Browder each had several goals on Saturday. Marsh and Browder will be the names to see this summer as first -year students who could make some noise if they can quickly acclimatize themselves at the attack and the college. Transfer Anthony Simpson is also added to the mix when it arrives this summer.

Tight end

Starters – Hogan Hansen, Max Bredeson (H -Back)

Depth – Marlin Klein, Jalen Hoffman, Zack Marshall, Brady Prieskorn, Eli Owens

Hogan Hansen did not play in the game on Saturday, but he was a player who received a lot of attention last season as first -year students. With Colston Loveland from image, he could be ready for a Breakout season as one of the top options of Michigans. Marlin Klein is not far behind and has to stand in line to receive just as much work. Max Bredeson will resume his role as a starting H-back.

Jalen Hoffman was the star of Michigans Spring Game with 148 Yards on seven receptions. Originally considered as an H-back option, he showed that he can also be a feasible reception option, which stimulates his stock the summer in the summer.

In general, with the rise of Hoffman, the potential of Hansen and the experience of Klein, the tight end group is in good condition for now.

Line

Starters – (LT) Evan Link, (LG) Gio El -hadi, (c) Greg Crippen, (RG) Nathan Efobi, (RT) Andrew Sprague

Depth – Andrew Babalola, Brady Norton, Blake Frazier, Lawrence Hattar, Luke Hamilton, Jake Guarnera, Kaden Stayhorn, Luke Hamilton, Ben Roebuck

Just like the broad recipient group, we wanted to get a little more answers about the attacking line after an underwhelming 2024. After the spring game, Sherrone Moore Gio El-Hadi, Greg Crippen and Andrew Sprague mentioned Starters, where two places are still for handles for handles.

Nathan Efobi and Evan Link were the favorites for starting jobs that started spring, and for the time being with that original prediction. Andrew Babalola could, however, be a player who stands up faster than expected. He was the number 1 overall choice in the spring game and received a lot of run with the corn team at Left Tackle, although he surrendered a bag to Dominic Nichols. If he continues to impress, it would not be too big a surprise if he started in week 1.

Brady Norton also received some buzz this spring after switching from Cal Poly. It would be no surprise if he was able to crack the start of five in the season, but that will probably be based that he adds more weight to his frame and the coaching staff that finds out which position is optimal for him.