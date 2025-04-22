Four reasons why a profit from Liverpool title is good for English football

It feels like there is a wave of negativity about English football at the moment, not only about the soul of the game a green concern, but more about the quality and style of what looked.

This is despite the fact that the Premier League is almost no doubt the best competition in the world, especially when it is assessed on the average team standard, if not necessarily at the top of the division. In addition, the recent seasons have delivered record-breaking goals-per-game figures in the Premier League era and although a higher number that is scored in itself is not automatically entertaining, it is certainly preferable to the reverse.

It is clear that this has not been a vintage Premier League season, mainly because the two pre-season favorites, Manchester City and Arsenal, have not performed for expectations and effectively do not make a real title race possible. Liverpool has only left that at the top and without much challenge to victory, which is not their fault. Moreover, Liverpool has 79 points after 33 games; She would also put that figure at the top last season, when City had 73 of 32, two more than Arsenal.

However, we cannot be entirely certain, whether Liverpool would be better or worse or completely the same if they were pushed hard by a rival. On the one hand, a fierce title challenge can force teams to press every last drop from their potential. On the other hand, one side can crumble under pressure.



Liverpools Title Win has been safe for weeks (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool's recent medium-sized form of form, which has recorded a Champions League exit at home in Paris Saint-Germain, a terrible version in losing the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle and a rare competition beating road to Fulham, means that they have arrived for criticism.

Title winners are probably assessed, more than we accept, according to their form in the spring of the season in question. Based on that, especially in an era in which the final champions have often won different competitions in the spider in March and April, this version of Liverpool may not be lovingly remembered.

But this side of Liverpool deserves a huge credit, not only to win the title comfortably, but also because of the way they have done things.

Indeed, after a few seasons in which Arsenal and City have loaded large, physical players, have become more careful and have played overwhelmingly structured football, Liverpool's Ascendency has demonstrated that different things are still possible.

First, they show that football success does not have to be about spending big money.

In a season where few newcomers in the Premier League as a whole have split, Liverpools only Summer Signing, Federico Chiesa, did not start a Premier League match for the entire season. Liverpool has trusted their existing players and their title profit, assuming that it will come, despite the signing of no one, it will at least be partly because They have not signed anyone.

It is clear that they are now somewhat exhausted and need a larger team next season. But having a larger pool of players means finding ways to give newcomers minutes, and that will influence the team cohesion.



Liverpool signed Chiesa last summer, but he hardly presented in the competition (Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty images)

Secondly, Liverpool shows that technical quality can still thrive.

Their lack of a large, dominant fixed midfielder was considered their most important weakness last summer, but Arne Slot moved Ryan Gravenberch, changed from a technical no. 8 into a controlling No. 6. Gravenberch still offers physical presence, but he is more defined by his unusual skill to ride a half gymnast.

Moreover, while cities of Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta van Arsenal turned to defending full-backs when he was challenging for the title, sometimes almost four center-backs together, Liverpool remained the defending tolerating of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, in convincing their attacking qualities. In the front, for all the fuss about Arsenal who apparently needs a good no. 9, such as Erling Haaland van City, to win the competition, Liverpool has shown his possible to do this with false-forards that get the best of others.



Gravenberch (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Thirdly, Liverpool shows us that top -class football players have earned a certain degree of freedom.

Guardiola and Arteta set large positional limitations on their players. Of course, their teams have often allowed that to thrive, but sometimes with Jack Grealish in City, for example it has taken something away from talented players.

Mohamed Salah seemed to be delayed when he went deeper into his thirty: his Premier League goals that returned last season was the lowest of his first seven years with Liverpool. Other managers may have given him a reduced role, or suggested that he had to work defensively harder to continue to justify his place.

But no. Salah has been the focus of Liverpools Play under lock and he has often been moved high on the field, where he can concentrate on attacks. Liverpool got the ball faster than ever. He should close the season with most goals and most assists, in the division.



(Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty images)

Fourth, Liverpool shows that a team manager does not have to be the only focus of everything.

Replacing Jurgen Klopp was perhaps a challenge in personality as much as tactics; He was a very dominant figure who had transformed the club. But in comparison with Klopp, but also with Guardiola and Arteta, has been more subtle about his company. He was particularly quiet in terms of media managements in the summer, even on Liverpool's internal channels.

Slot is not interested in sound bites or large gestures, or are at the center of attention. Yes, he is the right talking hes Dutch, but after all he is focused on details, on minor improvements. He also deserves the honor because he does not try to reinvent the wheel and desperately tries to put his own stamp on Liverpool.

The side he inherited needed a little more discipline, especially in midfield, but not big change. Other egos for managers may have created a more dramatic transformation.



(Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It is hard to believe that there is something like a football neutral nowadays, in an era of blind loyalty to certain clubs (and players) and where hatred plays an overwhelming role in being a follower of the sport.

But if one of them is left, the neutral must be welcomed by the success of Liverpool.

They have been delayed in recent weeks, but during most of the season they played exciting attacking football based on getting the best of technical players, not on heavy editions, authoritarianism or ego.

Football style nowadays drips remarkably quickly over the competitions, and the game will generally be in a much better place if others are inspired by this Liverpool, instead of the current iterations of Arsenal and City.

(Top photo: Alex Livesey/Getty images)