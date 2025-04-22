Tennis ends season with exciting victory over Brockport





Sophia Olson (photo by Travis Bernhard)

The Tennis team of the Fredonia State Dames closed its season 2024-2025 on a high note on Saturday afternoon, which ended a 5-4 victory over Suny Brockport in the Salmon Creek Country Club. Despite the fact that they fall short in both no. 2 and no. 3 double, as well as No. 3 and no. 6 singles, the Devils fought back with clutch performance in the rack in Singles Competition to win the victory. The manager for the Devils was senior Bernadette Gens, who closed her collegial career on dominant fashion on number 1 singles. She defeated Brockport's Olivia Raschiatore with 6-1 and reflected on the last collegial match of her daughter, head coach Jane Gens shared: “It was nice to conclude Bernadette's last year and last match with a great victory.” Lucy Prevet also came through in a heavy no. 2 singles competition and won 6-4, 6-3. “Lucy also dug out a very tough game,” said coach Gens. “But Sophia Olson was the hero of the day when she played the decisive game.” With the match tied on 4-4, it was Sophia Olson at number 5 singles who sealed the victory for the Devils. Olson brought Grace Trebilcock 7-5, 6-3. “She won in two sets with the help of a big judgment about shots and with the help of a drop -shot she learned about 10 points only two months ago,” Coach Gens noted. Also to contribute an important point, Claire Lefevre, who quickly worked on her opponent at No. 4 singles with a 6-3, 6-1 victory. Thinking about the season as a whole, Gens added: “I could not be more proud of the team than with this! It was a great experience this year as their coach.” With the victory, Fredonia State ends his campaign at 6-9 in general.

