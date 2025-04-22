Sports
Michigan State Hockey Stars return with all the focus on National Championship
East Lansing There is no larger individual honor in college hockey than the Hobey Baker Award.
Before Isaac Howard walked on stage to accept the trophy and etch his name in history, Michigan's state decided that he returned to East Lansing.
I think I get the unique opportunity to be back here and to chase that national championship, Howard, a first round of 2022 by lightning, said Thursday. I think I would have such a loaded schedule with so much talent.
Howards's decision came after Trey Augustinus also knew he was not done in East Lansing. The second round Pick of the Red Wings, which was named Big Ten goalkeeper of the Year, returns for his junior season.
I feel that it was the best decision to come back a year to hopefully win a national championship, Augustine said, and I could no longer be more enthusiastic for the future.
A shocking NCAA tournament loss in the first round for Cornell will feed the expectations of the nation titles for the likely preview of no. 1 team in the nation. This is a good time to remember the program coach Adam Nightingale three years ago. The Spartans reached the NCAA tournament only once in the last 14 years and came from a season in which they members a 13-game losing streak.
Michigan State now has all-Americans who return to a team who won each of the two seasons Big ten Regular season and tournament titles. Returning to the Frozen Four and claiming the fourth national championship is the goal, and it is a realistic one.
I think it speaks to a few different things, Nightingale said about seven players who have rejected the pro contracts to stay with the Spartans for the past two years. One of our core beliefs is humility, so understanding that hey, yes, I can sign this piece of paper, but I have the feeling that I still have to get better before I make that leap. I think all those guys came to that conclusion. We don't beg people to get here, we don't beg them to stay.
Howard placed career-best figures this season while he led the Spartans in Doelen (26) and Assists (26) and his 52 points were 21 more than anyone in the team. He finished first in the nation in points per match (1.41) and defeated a few other finalists Denver Defender Zeev Buium and Boston College Vooruit Ryan Leonard to win the Hobey in St. Louis.
When they mentioned my name, it was a super surreal moment, Howard said. It was absolutely special.
Nightingale emphasized the growth that Howard has made over the past two seasons after the start of his university career at Minnesota-Duluth. He crossed to the state of Michigan, who reunited him with Nightingale after the two time spent together at the US National Team Development Program.
He did not get on campus and won the Hobey, said Nightingale. He struggled first, so he had to get better, he did a lot of work in it. He looked at his growth his first year with us, he took a big leap and then this was just really completed last year with his game.
Howard is the third player of the Michigan State who wins the Hobey and now returns after he has not agreed to the conditions with lightning. There is still a chance that he will be traded and a professional ends before he plays as a senior, but is completely busy with return for now.
With Tampa I was a bit on a philosophical gap a bit in the approach to my development, Howard said. Have another year here, for me it is not necessarily a step back. I think here is so good for development in many other areas, we have such good resources. That opportunity to come back for me was a kind of no-brainer and I am excited for what that means.
Augustinus arrived in Michigan State as a starter of the day who also Backstop Team Backstop to back-to-back at the World Juniors. Earlier this week he was in New York as one of the six finalists for the prestigious Sullivan Award as the best university athlete. Augustine represented the university and then returned to the campus in the midst of a career cross.
They really made it to me, Augustine said about his future with the Red Wings. I could have signed if I wanted to, but I am only 20 years old, I still have a lot to grow up and still improve.
A press conference in Michigan State Hockey in April is just a different sign of progress for the program with the highest expectations. It is also a crazy time for Nightingale, who just wants to coach.
It usually takes about a month to come over where you are not frustrated, but it is a good opportunity to think about things that we must continue to grow as a program, including myself, continue to grow as a coach, our employees, said Nightingale. Recruitment never stops, so were out, there is still hockey going on.
The Spartans will regroup in July in search of a Big ten Three-Peat and more. After that grinding, the late season is unpredictable in wages with one elimination and translating success to the late season is the next step for a charged team.
We clearly knew that we could have won this year, we had the group to do it, Howard said. It's just nothing on the table next year and ensuring that that is the way we end our season is the hoisting of that trophy. You have to be hot at the right time.
