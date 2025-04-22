



Former Australia seizure and TV commentator Michael Slater was convicted after he has been guilty of charges for domestic violence. The 55-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison, but will run free after having taken in custody for more than 12 months with his term of office. Slater, who was refused by the court just over a year ago, was accused of several domestic violence crimes on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland between December 2023 and April 2024. The charges include accusations of abuse, strangulation, burglary and stalking in relation to multiple incidents against a woman. During the conviction on Tuesday, Judge Glen Cash said to Slater: “It is clear that you are an alcoholic. Your rehabilitation will not be easy, alcoholism is part of your makeup.” Slater was sentenced to a two -year community correction warrant – a non -guardianship in Australia – by a Sydney court at the end of 2022 after he had declared a guilty of charges, including common abuse and attempted stalking. The right -handed played 74 test matches for Australia between 1993 and 2001, gathered more than 5,000 points and scored 14 hundreds and 21 half centers, while making nine 1950s in 42 one -day internationals. He also played in the English County Cricket with Derbyshire. Slater then became a successful cricket commentator, originally at Channel 4 in the UK and then in Australia, before he was dropped by the Seven Network in 2021.

