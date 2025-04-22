Sports
2026 Texas Edge Preston Pitts has committed himself to Utah Football
Salt Lake City – Kyle Whittingham and his football program in Utah landed their second efforts of the 2026 class in Clear Falls (League City, TX) Edge Preston Pitts.
Utah welcomed a handful of 2026 prospects in the campus for official visits, with Pitts under the group. Together with Pitts, Utah brought in four-star LINMY TOMY TOFI, three-star recipient Luc Weaver and three-star safety Logan Hirou.
Pitts joins Colby Simpson as the first two commits of the 2026 class, and is a nice addition to the defensive end room of Lewis Powell.
What is good Salt Lake?#Ingbouwen pic.twitter.com/s9ltyyxxxe
– (@pittspreston_) April 21, 2025
Preston Pitts announces dedication to Utah Football
Pitts is an emerging talent from Texas. The 6-foot-4, 210 ponder has a promising mix of qualities for the defensive final position. He has more than 11 offers, but Utah is seen as the favorite.
Utah's coaching staff identified him early in the process as a prospect. Their promotion building was the key to Pitts decision, which was concluded by a great experience with the visit.
“I feel that I have a great relationship with coach Scalley, coach Swan and the rest of the defensive coaching staff,” Pitts said. “I usually get a facetime call at least once a week and they constantly check me. Coach Scalley and Swan have both seen me train personally, where it all started, and so to spend time with them was great.”
During his visit, Pitts wanted to get a better perspective of what Utah brought to the table as a program. He was impressed by the culture in the dressing room.
“One thing I looked forward to with my visit was the culture and atmosphere within the program,” said Pitts. “I got to see that and I really enjoyed being near the team. I got a very good idea of what it's like to be a student athlete here.”
More important than anything else, Pitts believes that Utah can help him achieve his biggest goal to go to the NFL.
“The biggest thing I was looking for was a coaching staff that, I believe, can and has a track record of developing players,” Pitts said. “Not only that, but also one that will be nearby while I am there. The most important goal is to reach the NFL, and I believe that Utah is somewhere that I feel that I have the best chance of realizing my dreams.”
How does Preston Pitts fit with Utah Football?
On 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Pitts has an excellent framework for trench warfare at university level. With his frame, he should be able to pack tailor -made without influencing his athletics.
He is dedicated as a Linebacker and shows the opportunity to play in space, including good ball skills. However, Pitts is at his best when he attacks the rear field. He plays in the attack mode, but does a good job to maintain a disciplined brand of Bal.
Pitts has the type of engine that defensive coaches desire and is quite ruthless in his pursuit of the ball. He can bend the back field knives, bend around the edge and work through blocks to get to the ball.
Again, Pitts is dedicated to Utah as Linebacker, but he looks the best like a pass Rusher. He gives Utah a good piece to help with depth on the defensive side of the ball.
Steve Bartle is the insider from Utah for KSL Sports.
|
