Athens Georgia knew that it needed help with a few key positions that came from spring practice.

It seems that the bulldogs have done all their spring shops at the same time and a trio of transfers in the army outside of Linebacker Elo Modozie, Illinois ran Joshua McCray and the defending Lineman Joshua Horton from Miami.

Georgia give those additions nine players from the transfer portal this season outside the season, because the Bulldogs have added six players in the winter transfer window. While Modozie, McCray and Horton have no chance to go through the spring training with Georgia, they can still help a lot this fall.

Modozie is the most important addition of the trio. Hell comes with another two years. In 2024, Modozie led the army in bags with 6.5 to join 8.0 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-3, 245 pounds outside of Linebacker offers immediate help in the largest position of the Georgias emergency position. Chaz Chambliss puts his suitability, while Damon Wilson and Samuel Mpemba were transferred to other SEC schools.

No player can benefit from the arrival of modozies than Gabe Harris. The Junior bounces between external Linebacker and the defense line and does what is needed to help the team. With Modozie now in the team, hell has the chance to do this again in 2025.

Harris missed spring training while he recovers from a labbublenessure.

“To be honest, I just want to be a valuable player, it doesn't matter where they place me,” Harris said this spring. So (defensive) end, Jack, doesn't matter.

Georgia has Quintavius ​​Johnson and three first -year students at the position in Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon. Georgia no longer forces the presence of modo to hurry their developments, so that they can earn organic playing time.

Georgia must replace 29.0 of the 37.0 bags from the previous seasons team. In that respect, Modozie should help in a great way, especially because he is a rising defensive player. He arrived at the army as a broad prospect in the recipient before going to the defensive side of the ball.

As far as Horton is concerned, he gives Georgia another large body in the middle of the defense. He appeared in just five games for Miami last season, but Georgia still saw value and upside down in the product Fairburn, Ga., Product. Horton was a high school teammate with colleague Bulldogs Bo Hughley and Dontrell Glover.

Horton arrives eligible for another three years. Georgia liked it what it got from Xzavier McLeod last year, who switched from South Carolina. The Bulldogs hope to replicate that success with Horton.

“Were probably not so good on the line of scrimmage if we have been in the past three to four years,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart after G-Day. We have time to get there, and we have to get there. It is just difficult because you have less defensive rulers and offensive rulers than we have ever had before, and we seem younger.

On the offensive side of the ball, McCray must offer a physical presence to the hasty attack of Georgias. He is mentioned on 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, well accompanied by Nate Frazier.

McCray will only have one season in Georgia. But adding a veteran to the room was a must, especially after Branson Robinson left the program last week via the transfer portal.

The best game of the McCrays College career was his most recent. The fact that it came to a sec -enemy in South Carolina probably only helps further to convince SMART to add Horton to the selection. He hurried for 114 Yards on 13 Carry's in Illinois victory over South Carolina to control the 2024 season.

Horton led an Illinois team that went 10-3 last season in hurrying with 609 Yards. The more impressive statistics with Horton is his 10 hurry touchdowns. No player in the Georgias team found the end zone that often often last season.

Frazier still has to be seen as the leadership that runs back for Georgia who entered 2025. But there were questions about who would be Georgia No. 2 who went back this spring. McCray gives Georgia a different possible solution to join Roderick Robinson, Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips Jr. And Bo Walker.

Georgia may not have been done in the transfer portal this spring, because North Carolina Defensive End Beau Atkinsion and Alabama A&M visited defensive Lineman Sedrick Smith at the weekend Georgia. Those players take other visits, but play in positions of Georgia's need.

Georgia could still lose more players of his current selection, because the transfer portal closes on 25 April. In addition to Robinson, Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley, the program has also been left.

The Bulldogs could remove all SEC players from the transfer portal this spring. Yet it still believes enough in the power and composition of modozie, McCray and Horton to help the Georgia team 2025.

If children want to be here, they would have here, Smart said. I hope I can keep my entire selection and play with my entire selection all year round. If we don't, get someone who wants to. I mean, there are tons of children who want to be at the University of Georgia, and I am worried about those who want to be here.

Georgia football players who entered the transfer portal

Georgia football players added from the transfer portal