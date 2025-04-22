



Tennis bracket Norfolk, va. (April 21, 2025) The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced the men's tennis players for the 2025 Meac Tennis Championship TournamentSet before April 24-26 in the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC With a record of 7-14 general and 2-3 in conference game, Morgan State has conquered the number 4 seeds in the coming tournament. This hard -fought placement is the stage for a long -awaited opening round matchup against No. 5 Howard University. The two teams are planned to be confronted on Thursday 24 April at 2 p.m. in what promises to be a compelling competition. The Bulldogs of South Carolina State won the title of the regular season for the fourth consecutive year and ended with a perfect 5-0 record in conference game and a general figure of 13-3. As the number 1 seed, the state of South Carolina earns a first round bye and continues to the semi -final on Friday, April 25 at noon, the Bulldogs are confronted with the winner of the competition between no. 4 Morgan State and no. 5 Howard. North Carolina Central claims the number 2 seed and earns a first round bye, after an impressive regular season where the Eagles went 15-5 in total and 4-1 in Meac promotion. The Eagles Fast Track to the semi -final on Friday, April 25 at noon, and will compete against the winner of the first round matchup between no. 3 Norfolk State and no. 6 Coppin State. Norfolk State locked the number 3 seed with a general record of 12-11, 3-2 and will be confronted with number 6 Coppin State in the opening round on Thursday 24 April at 2 p.m. The championship match is planned for Saturday 26 April, with the first Serve at 12:00 the winner of each semifinal will continue to the title match. The Meac Meac Meac Men Tennis Semi -Final and Championship matches are streamed live on ESPN+. Follow Morgan State Athletics in Cyberspace There are many ways to keep MSU AtleticsOnline and en route:

