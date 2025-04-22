



The former Australian test cricket player Michael Slater has been sentenced to imprisonment for domestic violence crimes, but will be released immediately for detention from a conditional punishment. Slater, 55, was convicted on Tuesday in the court of Maroochydore, after he had declared seven charges, including two counts of choking a woman. The charges, which also include stalking, abuse and burglary, related to offenses committed to the coast of Queensland Sunshine in December 2023. The former Australian cricket star and TV -host also sent female rewards, whereby the police found a number when performing a welfare check on Slater in March 2024. Slater has spent more than 12 months in custody and has made several failed attempts to secure bail. Judge Glen Cash on Tuesday sentenced Slater to four years in prison to be partially suspended after the time has served. The rest of the slaters are suspended for five years, in which he runs the risk of becoming in custody if he still commits a serious crime. The Supreme Court Justice Paul Freeburn last August heard that Slater had a long history of mental health disorders and a number of diagnoses, including alcohol use disorder. The defense lawyer Gregory McGuire argued for bail conditions at the time, including Slater who moved to New South Wales and went rehabilitation. He was clearly in the grip of a terrible alcohol addiction, McGuire said earlier. Pass past newsletter promotion Register for Afternoon update: Election 2025 Our Australian afternoon update breaks down the most important stories of the election campaign of the day and tells you what is happening and why it matters Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter After making his debut during the Ashes tour of 1993, Slater played 74 tests for Australia, with 5,312 points on an average of 42.83 with 14 tons. He also played 42 one -day internationals. Slater withdrew from Cricket in 2004 and started a television commentary. In Australia, the national Counseling service for family violence is on 1800 737 732. Call the National in the UK Helpline for domestic violence on 0808 2000 247, or visit Ladies' help. In the US, the hotline for domestic violence is 1-800-799-Safe (7233). Other international help lines can be found via www.befrienters.org

