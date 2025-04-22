Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz Land in the same half of Madrid Draw | ATP Tour





Madrid Djokovic, Alcaraz fall into the same half of Madrid Draw Top Seed Zverev starts against Bautista Agut or Munar April 21, 2025 Valery Hache/AFP via Getty images Three-time Madrid champion Novak Djokovic has a record of 30-9 in the Spanish capital (file photo).

By Sam Jacot Two-time Mutua Madrid Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are in the same half of the draw at the ATP Masters 1000 event. Alcaraz arrives in good shape in Madrid, after he won the title in Monte-Carlo and reached the final in Barcelona this month. The second placed Spaniard, who triumphed in Madrid in 2022 and 2023, will start his campaign in the Spanish capital against Yoshihito Nishioka or Zizou Bergs and will be sown to meet Jiri Lehecka's semi-finalist in the third round. View the full Madrid -similar game here. Grigor Dimitrov is sown to face Alcaraz in the fourth round, with sixth seed Alex de Minaur, 10th Seed Lorenzo Musetti or 17th Seed Stefanos Tsitsipas Potential quarter -final opponents. Djokovic could wait in the semi-final and the Serbian would take a 5-3 Lexus ATP Head2head series that seemed to that match. Djokovic, who chases his 100th title at tour level, plays Matteo Arnaldi or a qualification in his first game. The 37-year-old, a triple champion of Madrid, is placed to play Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round and could meet in the quarterfinals in the Indian Wells champion Jack Draper. Draper starts against Tallon Griekspoor or a qualification. In the upper half, Alexander Zverev Roberto Bautista Agut or Jaume Munar plays in his opening match. The German, fresh from winning the title at the ATP 500 in Munich on Sunday and returns to No. 2 in the PIF ATP ranking, is in the same quarter as Andrey Rublev, Ben Shelton and Arthur Fils. Zverev was able to play Fils in the fourth round and Shelton or Rublev in the last eight. Miami champion Jakub Mensik is also in the Rublev section. Barcelona champion Holger Rune opens against Flavio Cobolli or Fabian Marozsan and is sown to tackle Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round. Rune could meet Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. The third seed Fritz competes for the first time since he was in Miami Run last month in Miami. Fritz opens against Christopher O'Connell or Camilo Ugo Carabelli. #Nextgenatp Brazilian Joao Fonseca starts against a qualification and would play Tommy Paul in the second round.

