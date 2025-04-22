



Hampshires Liam Dawson and Lancashires Sophie Ecclestone are the two remaining Awardes who complete the quintet. Atkinson had a dream start in the whites for England, took 7/45 against West -India in his debutsings and supported it with 5/61 in the second innings to win the game, and etching himself in the process of Lord's Honors in the trial. Later in the summer he also scored a hundred at the same location and took another five front in the same competition. Atkinson carried out his fast start of life as a three Lions test cricket player by becoming the third mercilessest English bowler who claimed 50 test wickets after the Second World War. About dream begins, Jamie Smith followed in the footsteps of his Surrey teammate and took Cricket to test as a duck for water. Smith quickly focused as an English wicketkeeper as an English wicketkeeper and hit his first testton against Sri Lanka and showed his ability to hit with the tail. His 677 points, scored on an average of more than 56, played an important role in helping Surrey to secure their historic three poll and brought him an opportunity to the three lions. During the T20s, Smiths stroke speed of 203.5 was the third highest ever in a Vitality Blast campaign for a top five batter that played five or more innings. When collecting 52 wickets on a stunning average of 16.15, Worrall was over the city when it came to County Cricket. Seamer born in Australia led Surreys defense of the title and took four-fors and two five-fors on the way, including a best of 6/22 against Worcestershire in the Kia Oval. Gus Atkinson made a dream test debut, took 12 wickets against West -India near Lords and never looked back, said Almanack editor Lawrence Booth. He took another gentlemen five-front, against Sri Lanka, and scored a century of no. 8. A hat trick against New Zealand in Wellington helped him in his first year as a test cricketer up to 52 wickets on just 22 wickets. Jamie Smith ended England's long -term Wicketkeeping Saga with a series of movable versions in his first season as a test cricket player. He started with 70 against West -India near Lords and then added 95 in Edgbaston and an excellent century against Sri Lanka in Old Trafford. Dan Worrall was central to the third consecutive Surreys championship title and took 52 wickets on an average of only 16 with its accurate, aggressive sailors. Time and again he made incisions with the new ball, and his match figures include ten to 57 against Worcestershire, eight for 73 against Durham and eight for 91 against Hampshire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiaoval.com/surrey-star-in-wisdens-2024-five-cricketers-of-the-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

