Woman accuses Shannon Sharpe of sexual violence in lawsuit

A woman accused the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Podcaster Shannon Sharpe of sexual abuse and hitting of his fame and the use of his fame to “manipulate, control, to submit women” in a lawsuit in Nevada that was filed on Sunday.

The woman said she was 19 years old in 2023 when she first met Sharpe, in a gym in Los Angeles, which led to a “rocky consensual relationship” of almost two years in which he was often “aggressive” and raped the civil complaint, submitted in the Constitution Bank in Clark County.

The plaintiff accused Sharpe of it not to stop his actions, even though she said 'no', according to the complaint.

“After many months of manipulating and controlling the plaintiff a woman more than thirty years younger than he and repeatedly threatened to choke brutally and hit her violent, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated shouting of 'no', the complaint claims.

The plaintiff accused Sharpe to rape her twice in Las Vegas in October to ignore her requests for him to stop and do this again in January, according to the court case.

In a statement, Sharpe's lawyer said that the relationship of his client and the woman “was” consensual and sexual in nature and, in many cases, initiated by her with specific and graphic requests. “

The explanation contained SMS messages that claimed that the woman was sent to Sharpe, who are sexually graphic in nature and in which she reportedly gives permission for sex.

The suit is a “blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions and wrong representation and it will not succeed,” said Lanny Davis, the counsel of Sharpe, in the statement.

The complaint claims that Sharpe stood to record sexual encounters, sometimes without the knowledge or permission of the plaintiff, claiming that they were for his personal use. Instead, he shared the videos with his 'friends and employees' several times, says the suit.

At one point, Sharpe forced the woman to have sex with him while facing one of his childhood friends, according to the suit.

“Every time the plaintiff arises to object to arguing against shameful behavior of Sharpes, which was not often, he would bring her back aggressive and angry,” the complaint claims.

Davis's statement claims that the woman Sharpe has presented a secretly recorded video of a consensual sexual encounter in an attempt “to extract a large financial arrangement”.

“We believe that the video has been heavily edited and was completely taken out of context, made to misunderstand a consensual act as a non-consensual,” Davis said, adding that the woman has refused to provide the unprocessed video. It was not clear whether the video that Davis was referred to is one of the videos referred to in the suit.

At one point, Sharpe found out how he could get to the woman's apartment complex without her permission, according to the suit, which painted him as 'controlling'.

The suit claims that in a case after a sexual meeting from the night before, Sharpe told the woman to be in his house at 9 p.m. when she arrived at 9.05 p.m. [Sharpe’s] Anger for the first time, “the complaint claims.

Sharpe screamed and worsened the woman “for what felt like hours,” accused her of not respecting him and wasting his time, and demanded that she learned “obedience” if she wanted to be with him, says the court case.

“Still furiously, Sharpe turned the lights out of the lights, and just like the night before the sexual intercourse with her,” according to the complaint.

“Screaming against her, checking her, grab her by violence when he got up and said that he would” kill “her and claiming dominance became the norm,” the case claims.

Sharpe apologized Last year for life on Instagram during an intimate act, an incident referred to in the complaint and whose woman claims that “her humiliated” because Sharpe would have told her that they had an exclusive relationship.

“This was a lie that not only hurt her emotionally, it scared her sexual health and the risk of sexually transmitted diseases,” says the suit.

The lawsuit was brought under “Jane Doe” by the lawyer in Houston Tony BuzbeeWho also represented different female massage therapists who accused Quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual violence.

Davis statement mentions the female application suit. NBC News does not mention victims of sexual violence unless they voluntarily identify themselves in public.

The suit is looking for more than $ 50 million in compensatory and punitive damage.

Sharpe, a tight end, played for 14 years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens. He won three Super Bowls and was called in the Pro Bowl eight times.

Shannon Sharpe is not only a sports icon, he is something much worse, the suit claims. He is a poor, narcissistic person who has used his fame, power and influence for years to manipulate, control, topics and violations. “

Sharpe was included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and went on to a long broadcast career. He is currently employed by ESPN, where he appears on 'First Take'.

A spokesperson for ESPN said on Monday evening that the network has no comments on the court case.