Tennis legend Andre Agassi will make his professional pickleball debut next week on the US Open Pickleball Championships, in addition to one of the best players to pick up a paddle. Anna Leigh Waters, who has won 148 Professional Picleball Association (PPA) titles or gold, is known in her sport as the greatest women's player of all time at the age of 18 -.

Waters, who is no. 1 in women's singles, women's doubles and mixed Doubles and who became 12 years old professional, will collaborate with the 54-year-old Agassi, the eight-time Grand Slam champion in Tennis, for the mixed doubles event at the tournament, which starts in Naples, FLA on 26 April.

Agassi and Waters are expected to play their first game together on April 30, which will be shown live on CBS Sports Network. Agassis Final Professional Tennis Match, which he lost to Germany Benjamin Becker at the US Open of 2006, was 19 years ago.

In a recent video interview, Waters said that her motivation to collaborate with Agassi invested in Pickleball, but is not known to try to grow the sport. His statement was quite different.

It was very clear that Anna Leigh was very tired of winning. She wanted to add a little herbs to her life and make it a pretty difficult challenge, said Agassi.

She is there with the biggest ever in what she does and the idea of ​​challenging myself not to ruin things for her is daunting.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States. An estimated 48.3 million adults covered a small polymer ball over a 34-inch just between 2022 and 2023, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals (App). The ease with which everyone can play at a reasonable level is one of the largest sales arguments and also ammunition against his seriousness as a sport.

And although he did not participate professionally, Agassi has played exhibition events at a high level, including four invoiced as Pickleball Slams against other tennis tires. In the most recent iteration two months ago in Las Vegas, Agassi worked together with 22 times Grand SLAM champion (and his wife of almost 25 years) Steffi Graf against Wimbledon finalist, pro pickleball Eugenie Bouchard and former Mens World No. 1 Andy Roddick.

Agassi, Graf and their two children say they recorded Pickleball during the peak of COVID-19 Lockdown restrictions and have since played. Agassi and Graf are now brand ambassadors for Joola, a pickleball and table tennis company.

Waters is at a rather different level. With the same prize money on the pickleball tours, Waters is currently the highest earner in men and women, where Ben Johns regards the best men's player of all time. She quotes female pioneers Serena Williams and Simone Biles as two of her idols.

She and her mother, Leigh, became acquainted with Anna Leighs grandfather at the sport on the same day. Both have since become professional and Waters Senior is now Anna Leighs coach and incidental double partner.

Leigh Waters, a contemporary and big fan of Agassi and Graf, was overwhelmed by excitement when her daughter called to ask about collaboration. Anna Leigh said she had nerves herself while she asked Agassi to play, and said that her subsequent practices with Agassi in Florida have been more of a pinch me than some of her other link-ups, including playing with Olympian Michael Phelps, actor Jamie Foxx, Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and Golfer Spieth.

In addition to being a hugely popular sport among the general public, pickleball's convenience of adoption (and growth profile for investments) has brought it a fan base of celebrities. Casual players are Bill Gates and Leonardo DiCaprio, while NFL and NBA legends Tom Brady and LeBron James have invested in professional teams. In addition to Ben Stiller, Roddick will appear in a Pickleball -Comedy film called The Dink.

But the waters journey to this point that is more important for the place of pickleball in the world of racket sports. She played both football and tennis before she turned to pickleball.

To be honest, I did not fall in love with tennis as if I fell in love with Pickleball. When ID is going to play a tennis tournament, I felt that the girls and their parents were a bit too, I don't want to say in common, but super intense, at such a young age. And in South Florida, are supercompetitive in tennis, Waters said.

The Nick Bollettieri (now IMG) and Chris Evert Academies in the region have long made the Area Americas Tennis hotbed, with Grand Slam champions Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Agassi themselves all training in the area from a young age. Gauff grew up in Delray Beach after he had moved from Atlanta, while Agassi moved when he was 13; Danielle Collins grew up in the area in St. Petersburg, while Ben Shelton played Tennis at the University of Florida before he became Pro.

It was a bit much for me because I just played tennis because I loved it, Waters said.

And then I started playing tournaments and I like it, I don't really think this is for me.

I went and played my first pickleball tournament and I had so much pleasure that I was good at it and I had fun, so if a 10 or 11-year-old you wanted to do what you know is fun and I could do it with my mother, so that was even more special.

Pickleball has long been seen as a poorer relationship with tennis, largely a driveway or off-disaster to and from the real deal. Agassi itself is very clear that tennis most of every racket -sport mentally emotionally, physically demands the most. In a recent interview with AthleticsHe called Tennis Mount Everest of Racket Sports.

Anna Leigh has probably experienced at a very young age, how daunting tennis is and how lonely it can be to someone who is far away from you on the field, but you are so connected to, he said.

Waters says that she gets some snobbishness about pickleballs that is compared to tennis, but just like Agassi, she thinks the two can complement each other. The conflict between the two sports often focuses on tennis courts that are reused in several pickleball rights.

While tennis is growing, it is much cheaper to paint a tennis court back in two Pickleball rights benches than to build new, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) told CEO Lew Sherr told Athletics In February.

That is where you tend to see a conflict on the professional side of the sport.

For Agassi, the partnership between him and waters and the friendship they have developed is proof of the social benefits of playing Pickleball, which according to him is one of the largest sales arguments.

I don't know if this says more about me than I want to admit, but by pickleball my wife and I actually make friends and that is not easy to do at this stage of life, he said.

They have already practiced together in Florida prior to the championships, and part of the role of Waters is reassuring agassi that he is good enough to compete.

I had something like that, Andre, you are crazy about Picleball. Stop doubting yourself. You are so good, she said. As the much more experienced PickleBall player, Waters has taken the lead on things such as strategy and opposition analysis. Both they and Agassi are naturally aggressive players in their respective sports, and Waters says that the approach will be recorded broadly and it will tear. This is in line with a shift to a more aggressive game that speeds up, as it is known in Pickleball away from the more conservative, long rallies with short, slanted shots called Dinks.



Anna Leigh Waters is the biggest ladies' star in Pickleball. (Bruce Yeung / Getty images)

In the meantime, Agassi has given part of the wisdom that he has acquired over the past five decades, trying to adapt to his new sport.

I don't have a barometer where I have to focus my blood pressure on a pickleball court, said Agassi. In tennis I know that very well. So it will be a challenge to perceive and understand my role and to stay in his clarity of goal, but I look forward to the challenge.

I hope that together we can become so comfortable, even before we start that Anna Leigh understands that I process information very quickly and, if there is something that I have to do or there is something that I do that I should not do, I am well told that I have to get your head back.

Yes, you have been in a big moment once or twice, said Waters smiling.

Agassis -presence will undoubtedly be an important boost for the US Open, which usually already organizes around 50,000 people and will be broadcast this year on CBS Sports Network and the Pickleball channel. The big challenge for pickleball is to change a thriving participation sport into one that is just as popular with spectators. Tennis occasionally had the opposite problem.

Or water and other young, popular athletes who choose Pickleball over tennis and other regular sports will lead to a meaningful demographic shift in the coming years, it has certainly become a viable profession. More and more tennis players are switching to pickleball in pension former world no. 8 Jack Sock and one -off world no. 38 Donald Young are among them. For Waters, who was a home school of the third class, Shes decided for the time being to concentrate on her play career in a sport that is becoming more and more worldwide: the Tennis Australian Open organized the AO Picleball Slam this year.

Sherr said that there will soon not be PickleBall events at Tennis US Open, but the sports growth means that Waters estimates that she plays in about 25 tournaments a year, and her success has made her one of the few stars of the sport that did not come from tennis.

For now, however, her focus is on the US Open and her collaboration with one of the most gifted people ever picked up a racket. In their first competition, Waters will andre up hying. For him, the feeling of opportunities will outweigh all nerves.

When did you last did something for the first time? Asked Agassi.

That becomes really rare and a little further apart as you get older. And so it feels exciting for me to stretch my skin and place myself in an area that I can honestly say is somewhat uncomfortable () but not so uncomfortable.

(Top photo: Handout)