Surrey ready to start a new era of ladies cricket
It has been great, says head coach Johann Myburgh, the staff of Surrey has been really hospitable for us as a group and it made our winter a lot easier to concentrate purely on the cricket.
In the midst of the drastic changes of the field, having a sense of stability on the field is an important theme for the leadership in Surrey, with 19 of the 23-person team that continues from southeast stars to the three feathers.
Four new players to become a member of the group include England's Wit20 top scorer Danni Wyatt-Hodge and exciting all-rounder Alice Monaghan. Grace Harris, an explosive batting all -rounder from Australia, will appear during the Vitality Blast, while promising Irish Wicketkeeper Amy Hunter is available for the opening block of the Metro Bank One Day Cup.
The importance of having a steady team shares Smith, we clearly had four years as the stars, and we have not had too much change, which is really good for us because we know that everyone is on the same wavelength in terms of how we want to play. And it also helps that we are a very tight group that we trust each other a lot on the field.
While he appreciates the sense of fame in the team, the group is at the same time excited by the direction of the ladies. If you ask someone in the group, they will say it is a privilege to be part of this club. It is a club full of history, says Myburgh. We are ready to wear the three feathers with pride. We worked a lot in the winter to understand what it means to be Surrey without losing the way we want to play our cricket.
There is a lot of stability within the group in terms of how we want to be observed by our fans, members and supporters, but we also understand that this club has been there for us for many years, and it will have been there for many years, so we must respect history and get a understanding of what it means to represent Surrey because we want to do that proudly, the head coach.
Following the thoughts of her coach, England adds international Sophia Dunkley, it is really special to be part of such a historic club. We have a number of great facilities here, really good support, and every day at work at work is something you dream of when you grow up.
I think everyone is just very enthusiastic to get started this season and come together as Surrey, and hopefully start the season strong, the 26-year-old Slagman will continue. What I am really looking forward to is just playing in large stadiums throughout the country, hopefully to get more supporters to watch our games, a little more consciousness and a great stage for some of the younger girls who come through to get that opportunity to show what they can do that I think it is very special.
Surreys first fully professional women's team will start their inaugural season against Somerset in Beckenham tomorrow. Tickets for the competition are free and can be registered here.
The three feathers will be in action in the Kia Oval for all seven of their house luminaires, and tickets can be purchased at an early bird price here.
