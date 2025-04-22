Sports
Nebraska Football releases Husker Games scheme
The football schedule for this weekend's Husker games is here.
Now officially a scrimmage including a Husker football section of the day will also include various activities. Activities start at 2 p.m. CDT on Saturday, after an hour of 7-on-7 women's flag football between Midlan and Unnl All-Stars.
The scrimmage is played in four quarters, with activities before and after every quarter. The addition of live football is something that coach Matt Rhule decided to add last week.
“I'm going to go live and do some red and white things,” said Rhule Thursday. “We have a number of guys that this could be their last time to play in that stadium. We have a couple of guys fighting to make the 105. We have a number of guys, that if they can't play here, they need a tape to go somewhere else.
“I waited until the portal is closed. The portal closes that Friday. The boys who are cemented in their places, they will not play. Some guys will ask to play or not, but those guys who fight some are even two, but they want to prove that they are one.”
Rhule said he owed it to the boys who went through the hardships to be a Husker to get them on the field of the fans.
“If you like the walk-on program and you love Husker football and you love those children who have told that they are not going to make the 105, still have done the matte exercises this winter, I don't know if I could do that,” said Rhule. “Children who come from other schools go coach, this is demanding. Boys sometimes go away here because it is too demanding. We have boys who do this schedule after they have been told, you will not be in the 105.
“So I'm going to set them up there and tell my wife and children to come and see playing. Could be their last time, maybe one day they will become a starter here, there is someone who will play in this thing next Saturday who will be a starter one day.”
In addition to the scrimmage, the day will include former big ones, current starters and even media participating in various activities.
“Four the former players, four the boys. You can see the Dylans (Raiola) and the Jacorys (Barney Jr.) who do a lot of things,” said Rhule.
These extra activities, set up such as the NFL Pro Bowl, include specialized competitions, the strongest man, quarterback shootout, flexibility and skills setup, a media challenge and fastest man. Non-football activities include the John Cook Roping Round Up up during the rest and a wing-eating competition to close the day from a memorial stage.
The Husker matches will continue from a memorial stage with a football cream against Wyoming at Hibner Stadium and a volleyball exhibition against Kansas in the newly mentioned John Cook Arena in the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The full list of activities at Memorial Stadium is below.
13:00 CDT
14:00 CDT
|
