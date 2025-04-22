Are people the only animals that use language?

Did you know that April 23 is both English language day and Spanish language day? It is a great way to celebrate our shared communication! It is interesting that it also falls a day after the Earth Day, a day before honoring our connection with the other living beings who call our planet at home. It is easy to say that language separates people from animals.

A further look at the animal kingdom, however, reveals that things may not be that simple. Some animals can imitate human speech. Others can easily communicate with people and each other. What exactly does it mean to use language and how does language differ from simply speaking or communicating? Are there animals that use language like us? Here is our exploration of language in the animal kingdom!

What makes a language?

Part of what makes this problem so complex is the difficulty to secure a definition of language.Oxford -languagesDefine language as the most important method of human communication, consisting of words used in a structured and conventional way and transferred by speech, writing or gesture. Some forms of human language include speech but no written form (for example, the Shoshone language has no written tradition), and some include gesture but no verbal speech (such as American Sign Language). What do all these languages ​​have in common? They not only give meaning about, they also obey formal rules. Just as Oxford posted it, they are structured and conventional.

Is this a language?

Let's say that two friends see each other from a busy street. One tries to gesture to the other, wait there, I will cross you. She holds a hand up in a stop gesture, points to herself and mimes that cross the street.

I have it, the other friend thinks. She waved hello to me and indicated that she wants me to take the street over her. These gestures do not obey a formal set of mutually understood rules or grammar. The friends tried to communicate by signs, but they used a formal language such as ASL.

Let's say in the same way that you are preparing for a trip to Germany. You have remembered a few German words and would like to test them. But Waityou used them in the wrong order. You accidentally told the waiter that you were eaten by a chicken instead of saying that you wanted to eat chicken! Grammar and syntax are important for language. To speak German, you must know the correct sentence structure. In which order do you place words? How do you use articles to indicate the object and the subject of sentences? Without a distinction between I will eat chicken and chicken at me, can you accurately say that you speak German?

Hold those thoughts. Dive into these questions in an instant!

Aziz Acharki, Unsplash

Animals talking

With that in mind, let's look at some animals that talk. You might think that an intelligence of animals can be measured on the basis of their ability to produce articulated speech or not. But there is more speech than intelligence. In addition to the physical mechanisms that are needed to produce speech, animals must have robust neural connections between their brains and their larynx. People have a lot. This also applies to parrots. But monkeys, which are incredibly intelligent, don't have much at all. Producing verbal speech is not possible for them, even if they have the vocal tracts.

Different species of birds can reproduce human speech with stunning accuracy. Crows and starlings can repeat a few words, while mynah birds, budgies and parrots can learn hundreds or even thousands. Even wild birds Can learn to simulate human speech from other birds that used to be kept as pets and released in the wild.

For the most part, however, birds copy words and sentences without corpses to match meaning or creating new sentences. An exception was a famous gray parrot called Alex. He knew about 100 words, but more interesting, showed a remarkable ability to match a word with its meaning. He could correctly identify keys of different sizes and shapes and colors as keys' and could accurately identify the colors of objects. He also said grammatically correct sentences such as, see you tomorrow.

Yet his impressive skills are not entirely eligible as a language. The New York Times Chariated him as the controlling of basic expressions, but not logic and the ability to generalize that children acquire at a young age. You need those skills to really control grammar, which, as we have mentioned earlier, is important for controlling language.

Taylor Gregory, Unsplash

Chat with our neighbor cousins

Alex de Papegaai is not the only animal that is famous for its language skills. Some of the other legendary animal communicators do not use verbal speech at all. Large monkeys are our closest family members in the animal kingdom and share quite a few qualities with people who researchers thought they were exclusive to our species. They use tools, make “drugs from natural materials and even understand numbers. Do they also have language? The answer is not that easy.

Many monkeys have learned to communicate with people using ASL boards. Koko de Gorilla understood around 1,000 plates and often combined them in innovative ways, such as signing finger man to mean ring. She seemed to understand abstract concepts such as 'good' and 'bad'. But it is very difficult to judge how much a gorilla really understands, and despite its large vocabulary, Koko has never learned the right syntax and grammar for ASL. It is also likely that some of her Keepers generous interpretations From coconut signing were “Wishful Thinking” and that she suspected Waarses wanted to see by Zookeepers to get her desired rewards. That still costs some intelligence, but it does not indicate the command of language.

Two famous signing of chimpanzees, Washoe and Nim Chimpsky, could also not control quite fluency in ASL. Nim's longest signed sentence was giving orange me food orange me food orange give me eat orange, give me, which does not look exactly like sentences in every well -known human language. He used sentences such as Nim Eat and Eat Nim, interchangeably, such as the confused German student we had previously discussed. Yet his tactics seemed quite effective as a way to communicate his desires.

But what about communication other than ASL? Kanzi de Bonobo, who recently passed awayRamy used a photocord on a computer board that expressed its commands. He understood around 3,000 English wordscould press buttons to ask food or describe objects and follow spoken assignments. It is impressive. But it is not exactly language as people use it.

However, the question that remains is why non-human animals should use language as people do in the first place?

Esperanza Doronila

How do animals communicate with each other?

So many cool forms of Animal-animal communication have been observed in the wild. Bees use unique waggle dancing to help each other find their way to food. These dances seem to follow congenital rules that understand other bees. They are not as flexible or expressive as language, but they have structure as a language. Whales and dolphins whistle and sing their own songs for each other, communication that also appear extensively structured.

In the wild, monkeys combine body language, facial expressions and vocalization to convey emotion, direct each other, warn the group of danger, show aggression, cherishing and more. Although they have no sense of grammar as we understand it, monkey communication seems to have inherent meaning.

So why no monkeys, even though they are so intelligent and are so similar to people, use the language as we do? It can even be a better question to ask why, unlike the rest of monkeys, we need language to communicate.

Fascinating researchers have made A song Test Test That most chimpanzees can pass and most people can't. Chimps are better at recreating any series of numbers from memory than people, which indicates a kind of 'photographic memory'. Some experts believe that early people had the same quickly repeated memory skills, but that we outgrow it when we evolved and developed language and the possibility to see more if you can be activated if you can be seen, it can be more to be kept. People developed to make up for their own “shortage” in the memory.

In that light it looks like we know that the only animals are successfully use language as we usually define it. But if we step outside the human definitions, it becomes clear that the animal kingdom is full of many different ways to communicate, share information and observe the world!