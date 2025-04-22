



San Bruno, Calif. After beating the Co-West Coast Conference regular seasonal champion San Diego last week, the state of Washington wiped the Conference Weekly Awards. Chisato Kanemaki won Heluva Good DIP WCC Women's Tennis Singles Player of the Week, while Hania Abouelsaad and Martina Markov claimed that Heluva Good Dip West Coast Conference Doubles Doubles Team of the Week. WSU ends the regular season with six Conference Weekly Awards. Heluva Good DipWest Coast Conference Singles Player of the Week Chisato Kanemaki, Fr. Washington State Chisato Kanemaki sealed the Cougars 4-2 upset the victory at no. 44 San Diego with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 victory over Anni Puls, so that the Toreros handed their only loss of conference match this season. Kanemaki gathered in the third set after leading in the second, 5-1, and with three match points on 5-4 in the second. In the third set, Kanemaki gathered two service pauses and then kept Serve 5-2 to seal the victory at her fifth match point. The victory marked the only WSU victory over a Top-50 team this season. This is WSU's second conference Singles Player of the Week Award this season. Also nominated:Sebastianna Scilipoti, Pepperdine; Rayna Sugai, Pacific Heluva Good DipWest Coast Conference Doubles Team of the Week Hania Abouelsaad, Sr., and Martina Markov, SO., Washington State The Cougar duo went 2-0 in the week at number 3 Doubles. Against San Diego, the tandem was first outside the field with a 6-0 victory over Kristina Nordikyan and Anni Puls, so that WSU helped to take the opening doubling point on the way to the upset victory over No. 44 San Diego. Against Santa Clara she defeated Velizara Fileva and Kacey Feng, 6-4, while WSU gathered to conquer the opening doubles. The couple ended with playing the conference 7-0 in Doubles. This is the fourth conference Doubles Team of the Week Award this season. Also nominated:Daniella Dimitrova and Anna Rahman, Santa Clara; Anastasiia Grechkina and Alexia Harmon, Pepperdine; Milena Maiorova and Rayna Sugai, Pacific 2025 Heluva Good DIP WCC Womens Tennis Singles Players of the Week

January 14:Madison Weekley, Saint Mary's

January 21:Maxine Murphy, Washington State

January 28:Anastasiia Grechkina, Pepppperdine

February 4:Stefanie Silva, Saint Mary's

February 11:Anastasiia Grechkina, Pepppperdine

February 18:Alexia Harmon, Pepperdine

February 25:Nadine Arbaizar Martinez, Portland

March 4:Duru Soke, Pepperdine

March 11:Duru Soke, Pepperdine

March 18:Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik, LMU

March 25:Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik, LMU

April 1:Emily Robertson, Gonzaga

April 8:Claudia de Las Heras, San Diego

April 15:Claudia de Las Heras, San Diego

April 22:Coat Kokumaki, Washington State 2025 Heluva Good DIP WCC Women Tennis Dubbels Teams of the Week

Janaury 14:Eva Alvarez Sande and Maxine Murphy, Washington State

January 21:Savannah Broadus and Vivian Yang, Pepperdine

January 28:Savannah Broadus and Vivian Yang, Pepperdine

February 4:Juliette Daries and Stefanie Silva, Saint Mary's

February 11:Anastasiia Grechkinanand Alexia Harmon, Pepperdine

February 18:Anastasiia Grechkinanand Alexia Harmon, Pepperdine

February 25:Eva Alvarez Sande and Maxine Murphy, Washington State

March 4:Alaia Rubio and Sally Pethybridge, Portland

March 11:Anastasiia Grechkinanand Alexia Harmon, Pepperdine

March 18:Hard Soke and Sebasti Scilipes, Pepperdine

March 25:Fiona surrendered and Martina Bovio, LMU

April 1:Eva Alvarez Sande and Maxine Murphy, Washington State

April 8:Claudia de Las Heras and Kailey Evans, San Diego

April 15:Kristina Nordikyan and Anni Puls, San Diego

April 22:Hania Abouelsaad and Martin Markov, Washington State

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wccsports.com/news/2025/4/14/athlete-awards-april-22-west-coast-conference-womens-tennis-players-of-the-week.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos