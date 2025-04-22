What to know when Hockey Canada Sexual Attack Study starts in London
Published April 21, 2025Last updated 2 hours ago3 minutes of reading
You can save this article by registering here for free. Or sign up if you have an account.
Article content
By: Jane Sims
London, Ont. The long-awaited trial period of sexual violence of five players from the Canadian World Junior Hockey team 2018 starts on Tuesday.
With a Windsor judge who provides the case, the jury selection is planned to start at 10 a.m. in the London court building for a process of the Superior Court of Justice that is planned for eight weeks.
The costs were linked to a Hockey Canada Gala in London in June 2018 to celebrate the teams of the Gold Medal teams months earlier. The London police investigated and closed the case at the beginning of 2019. The criminal charges were laid in January 2024 after a new life of London police investigation.
Advertisement 2
This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.
This content is only reserved for subscribers
Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and in Canada.
Unlimited online access to articles from all over Canada with one account.
Get exclusive access to the Windsor Star EPaper, an electronic replica of the printed edition that you can share, download and comment on.
Enjoy insights and analysis behind the scenes of our award -winning journalists.
Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.
Daily puzzles, including the crossword in the New York Times.
Subscribe to unlock more articles
Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and in Canada.
Unlimited online access to articles from all over Canada with one account.
Get exclusive access to the Windsor Star EPaper, an electronic replica of the printed edition that you can share, download and comment on.
Enjoy insights and analysis behind the scenes of our award -winning journalists.
Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.
Daily puzzles, including the crossword in the New York Times.
Register / sign up to unlock more articles
Create an account or log in to continue with your reading experience.
Access to articles from all over Canada with one account.
Share your thoughts and share in the conversation in the responses.
Enjoy extra articles per month.
Receive e -mail updates from your favorite authors.
This article is free to read a register to unlock.
Create an account or log in to continue with your reading experience.
Access to articles from all over Canada with one account
Share your thoughts and share in the conversation in the responses
Enjoy extra articles per month
Receive e -mail updates from your favorite authors
Log in or create an account
or
Article content
The complainant, whose identity is protected by the judicial order, has claimed that she was sexually attacked in a room in the Delta Armories in the city center after she had met several men in a Richmond Row bar and then accompanied one of the men for consensual sex in the hotel.
All five men went on to a career of the National Hockey League. The four who were on NHL grilles when they were sued had not renewed their contracts.
All five men are expected to argue guilty.
The case has attracted international attention and it is expected that there will be an eye in the media for the procedure.
Players and costs
Michael McLeod, 27, is an attacker from Mississauga who played five seasons with the NHLS New Jersey Devils. He accused of sexual violence and sexual violence by being a party in the violation. He was the 12th general choice of design by the Devils in 2016. His contract was not renewed after the 2024 season and he spent last year playing for Barys Astana of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia.
Alex Forenton, 25, a former star at the London Knights, is accused of sexual violence. He played in Switzerland before he said goodbye in 2024 to face the charges. The resident of Barrie last played in the NHL for the Ottawa Senators in the 2021-22 season, but did not sign a new contract at the end of the seasons.
Cal Foote, 26, son of Hall-of-Famer Adam Foote, played for NHL teams in Tampa Bay, Nashville and New Jersey. He is accused of sexual violence. He recently played for a top team in Slovakia.
Dillon Dube, 26, A Golden, BC, Native who played six seasons for the NHLS Calgary FlamesSpent last season with Dinamo Minsk in the Kontinental Hockey League. He is accused of sexual abuse.
Carter Hart, 26, was a star goalkeeper at the NHLS Philadelphia Flyers before being accused of sexual violence. The Sherwood Park, Alberta, Native did not play this year.
Headline News
Get the latest headlines, crushing news and columns.
By registering, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc.
Thank you for registering!
A welcome e -mail is on the way. If you don't see it, check your unwanted folder.
The next issue of Headline News will soon be in your inbox.
We have come across a problem that you signed. Try it again
Article content
Advertisement 3
This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.
Article content
What to expect during the process
The test is planned for eight weeks. But given the unpredictability of tests, there is a possibility that it could take longer than the NHL play -offs this year, which will extend until the end of June.
The president is Windsor Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia.
In general, 12 jury members are chosen for Superior Court Criminal Processes. But if a jury member cannot perform his duties, only 10 jury members can make the final decisions. Judges can often choose to add two more people to the jury and have 14 jury members. At the end of the process, if there are 14 jury members, two will be apologized by any draw in which the remaining 12 jury members participate in deliberations.
A jury decision must be unanimous.
What should jury decide?
Criminal processes have the highest standards of evidence. The responsibility is placed on the crown to prove his case without reasonable doubt. The defense does not have to prove anything. The defendants are considered innocent until he has been guilty.
Advertisement 4
This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.
Article content
All tests include a definition of reasonable doubt for the jury to understand. A reasonable doubt is not one based on sympathy or prejudices, but on reason and common sense with a logical bond with proof or lack of evidence. The Supreme Court said that the proof of likely or probably guilt feeling without reasonable doubt is not proof.
However, it is virtually impossible to prove a matter for absolute certainty. Moreover, a reasonable doubt is less than absolute certainty, but more than likely or probably guilty.
Read more
Windsor Spitfires was focused in a lawsuit of $ 3.75 million over alleged sexual attack from 1984
Windsor Uber driver is sentenced to 12 months before the sexual attack by passenger
Who is going to look?
It expected that the process will pull media from all over the country and beyond. Previous legal proceedings attracted American news stores and large sports networks.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos