What to know when Hockey Canada Sexual Attack Study starts in London

Published April 21, 2025 Last updated 2 hours ago 3 minutes of reading

Clockwise from the top left: Michael McLeod; Carter Hart; Cal Foote; Alex Forenton; Dillon Dube
By: Jane Sims

London, Ont. The long-awaited trial period of sexual violence of five players from the Canadian World Junior Hockey team 2018 starts on Tuesday.

With a Windsor judge who provides the case, the jury selection is planned to start at 10 a.m. in the London court building for a process of the Superior Court of Justice that is planned for eight weeks.

The costs were linked to a Hockey Canada Gala in London in June 2018 to celebrate the teams of the Gold Medal teams months earlier. The London police investigated and closed the case at the beginning of 2019. The criminal charges were laid in January 2024 after a new life of London police investigation.

The complainant, whose identity is protected by the judicial order, has claimed that she was sexually attacked in a room in the Delta Armories in the city center after she had met several men in a Richmond Row bar and then accompanied one of the men for consensual sex in the hotel.

All five men went on to a career of the National Hockey League. The four who were on NHL grilles when they were sued had not renewed their contracts.

All five men are expected to argue guilty.

The case has attracted international attention and it is expected that there will be an eye in the media for the procedure.

Players and costs

  • Michael McLeod, 27, is an attacker from Mississauga who played five seasons with the NHLS New Jersey Devils. He accused of sexual violence and sexual violence by being a party in the violation. He was the 12th general choice of design by the Devils in 2016. His contract was not renewed after the 2024 season and he spent last year playing for Barys Astana of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia.
  • Alex Forenton, 25, a former star at the London Knights, is accused of sexual violence. He played in Switzerland before he said goodbye in 2024 to face the charges. The resident of Barrie last played in the NHL for the Ottawa Senators in the 2021-22 season, but did not sign a new contract at the end of the seasons.
  • Cal Foote, 26, son of Hall-of-Famer Adam Foote, played for NHL teams in Tampa Bay, Nashville and New Jersey. He is accused of sexual violence. He recently played for a top team in Slovakia.
  • Dillon Dube, 26, A Golden, BC, Native who played six seasons for the NHLS Calgary FlamesSpent last season with Dinamo Minsk in the Kontinental Hockey League. He is accused of sexual abuse.
  • Carter Hart, 26, was a star goalkeeper at the NHLS Philadelphia Flyers before being accused of sexual violence. The Sherwood Park, Alberta, Native did not play this year.

What to expect during the process

The test is planned for eight weeks. But given the unpredictability of tests, there is a possibility that it could take longer than the NHL play -offs this year, which will extend until the end of June.

The president is Windsor Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia.

In general, 12 jury members are chosen for Superior Court Criminal Processes. But if a jury member cannot perform his duties, only 10 jury members can make the final decisions. Judges can often choose to add two more people to the jury and have 14 jury members. At the end of the process, if there are 14 jury members, two will be apologized by any draw in which the remaining 12 jury members participate in deliberations.

A jury decision must be unanimous.

What should jury decide?

Criminal processes have the highest standards of evidence. The responsibility is placed on the crown to prove his case without reasonable doubt. The defense does not have to prove anything. The defendants are considered innocent until he has been guilty.

All tests include a definition of reasonable doubt for the jury to understand. A reasonable doubt is not one based on sympathy or prejudices, but on reason and common sense with a logical bond with proof or lack of evidence. The Supreme Court said that the proof of likely or probably guilt feeling without reasonable doubt is not proof.

However, it is virtually impossible to prove a matter for absolute certainty. Moreover, a reasonable doubt is less than absolute certainty, but more than likely or probably guilty.

Read more

Who is going to look?

It expected that the process will pull media from all over the country and beyond. Previous legal proceedings attracted American news stores and large sports networks.

[email protected]

