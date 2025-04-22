



The Brazilian table tennis player Hugo Calderano won the Table Tennis World Cup in Macau, China on Sunday (April 20). He is the first non-Asian, non-European athlete who wins the title. It is an incredible feeling to win this title, Calderano said after the game in an interview with the International Table Tennis Federation. I didn't start so comfortably. I lost the first set, but I managed to make a number of tactical adjustments, and I was also mentally ready when the chance came. I am also proud to be able to represent Brazil so well and bring a title of this size in our country, he said. In the final, Calderano defeated Chinas Lin Shidong, arranged number one in the world, four sets to one. Along the way he conquered the Chinese number one in the world, Wang Chuqin, and the Japanese number three, Tomokazu Harimoto. Even after the game, Calderano remembered the difficult period he went through after the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, when he reached the semi -final and came close to a medal, but lost Tuls Mregrdh in the semi -final and lost bronze to Frances Felix Lebrun. Yet on that occasion he achieved the best performance of an athlete from America in the history of sport during the competition. The result raises the Brazilian from the fifth to fourth place in the world ranking. He is a triple Pan American Games Singles Champion and Olympic Semi-Finalist and has won 25 titles on the international table tennis circuit. Government sponsorship The Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva paid tribute to the athlete, which has been supported by the Federal Regernments Bolsa Athleta program for almost 15 years. Incredible achievements due to the world's top-five athlete, the president wrote in a message on social media. In a tournament with 48 of the best international competitors, De Brazilian led a player from America to the decision maker and the title for the first time, he said. Bolsa Athleta is an initiative that is related to the Ministry of Sport, founded in 2005, which sponsors individual powerful athletes and paratletes in national and international competitions. It guarantees the minimum conditions for them to set themselves up exclusively and peacefully on training and local, South American, Pan -Marican, world, Olympic and Paralympic competitions.

