The hockey team of the northeastern gentlemen lost five top liners of NHL contracts days after the 4-3 double overtime hours loss In the semi -final of the Hockey East Tournament. Three news players have been added via the transfer portal.

Junior Vooruit Cam Lund signed An entry -level contract with the San Jose Sharks March 21. The sharks have set up Lund with the 34th Pick in the second round of the NHL design of 2022. He joins Boston University Macklin Celebrini and Boston Colleges Will Smith in signing with the team.

Lund appeared in 107 games during his three seasons as Husky and recorded 93 points with 36 goals and 57 assists. In addition to leading the team in scoring with 18 goals in the 2024-25 season, he was a semi-finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and was named the Hockey East Third All-Star team. He debuted for the Sharks March 27 and scored his first career goal March 29.

Junior defender Jackson Dorrington signed His three -year entry -level contract with the New York Rangers March 23. Originally drawn up 176th in the sixth round of the 2022 design by the Vancouver Canucks, Dorringtons Rights were traded on the Rangers as part of the JT Miller Deal in January. He played 105 games in Northeastern and registered 33 points over three collegial seasons. He started his professional career on March 26 with the Hartford Wolfpack, New Yorks American Hockey League, or Ahl, affiliated company.

Junior Vooruit and Captain Jack Williams, Unsigned, merged The Columbus Blue Jackets at a two -year contract at entry level March 25. Williams achieved 94 points of 39 goals and 44 helps more than 106 games in Northeastern. He was present earlier Development camps Organized by the Philadelphia Flyers and the Winnipeg -Jets and was nominated twice for the Hobey Baker and ended both times as a semi -finalist. Williams played his first NHL match for the Blue Jackets April 17.

Senior attacker Cristophe Tellier was signed By the Florida Panthers AHL Affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, March 25. Tellier, a transfer of Quinnipiac, registered 69 points on 20 goals and 49 assists in 125 performances in four collegial seasons. In the 2022-23 season, Tellier won a national championship with the Bobcats and scored a goal in the game.

On March 27, second -year goalkeeper Cameron Whitehead signed A two -year entry contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. In 70 games in Northeastern, Whitehead registered 4,163 minutes of ice age, registered a 2.68 goals against average, made 1,978 Saves and placed a .914 savings percentage. He received the Beanpot Eberly Award, 12 February 2024, in the Huskies victory at Boston University. Whitehead started in his first professional competition on April 12 for the Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas AHL Affiliate.

The transfer portal was opened for all collegial hockey players on 30 March.

First -year student Ben Poitras was the first Husky to enter the transfer portal on March 30. Poitras appeared this season in 29 of the 37 games teams. He scored his first and only collegial goal against Boston College on 3 February in Northeasterns 8-2 loss.

Michael Fisher was the next one to enter the portal, also March 30. Fisher played 30 games in the 2023-24 season before returning to play in the British Columbia Hockey League. He was prepared by the San Jose Sharks with the 76th Pick in the third round of the NHL design of 2022.

First -year attacker Marc Lund followed a day later. Lund has not included an ice age for the huskies.

On April 1, Junior attacker Nick Rhaume went to the Portal for the second time in his collegial career. Rhaume previously played his freshmen and second -year seasons at the University of Massachusetts Lowell before he came to Northeastern in 2024. Rhaume registered four points in the 2024-25 season, with two goals and two assists.

Sophomore attacker Billy Norcross joined Rhaume and announced his departure. Norcross played in 50 games for the Huskies and registered five total points of five assists during his career, but only one point this season.

Back -Up Junior goalkeeper Harrison Chesney entered the transfer portal on 2 April. Chesney played in just one match in his time with the Huskies, who log in almost six minutes and save one.

On April 9, first -year defender Seth Constance entered the portal. Constance participated in every match for the Huskies and noted his first collegial point with an assist against Boston College 3 February.

NORSEATESTNN will so far add four new players to the schedule of the transfer portal.

The first commit was junior defender Dylan Finlay of the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves. Finlay played in 28 games last season and played 10 points from four goals and six assists.

The Huskies added three new additions on April 17: Junior defender Austen May of the Providence College Friars, Junior goalkeeper Lawton Zacher of the Brown University Bears, and second -year attacker Tyler Fukakusa of the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers. May appeared in 34 games for the brothers in the 2024-25 season, scored one goal and made 13 assists.

This season Fukakusa achieved 36 points from nine goals and 27 assists in 35 games for the Tigers. Last season, Zacher sat among the pipes for 28 games in browns, in which he became a 2.48 goals-to-date and .917 savings percentage, making him a potential replacement for Whitehead.

The NCAA Ice Hockey transmission portal Close on May 13, so watch out for more transfers in and out for Northeastern.