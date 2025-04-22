2025 Vitality Blast -Shirt launch with Masuri





In collaboration with Kitpartner Masuri we are delighted to reveal our 2025 Vitality Blast shirt. Today modeled in Cardiff Castle by Lauren Parfitt, Kiran Carlson, Georgia Parfitt and Tom Bevan, the design of the shirt is based on a complicated meshing of the provinces of Wales, which offers a lively camouflage look in a completely new colors for 2025. As can also be seen from our Sophia Gardens Shoot with Nicole Reid, Jamie McIlroy, Will Smale and Sara Phillips, the MESH design reflects a subtle patriotic nod to the entire Wales, and the rich history of the Cricket Club that represents it. Unlike our Metro Bank One Day Cup shirt, which has a prominent yellow geometric design, our new Vitality Blast shirt contains a variety of blue with subtle yellow trim details. The new design marks a strong change in designing previous seasons, which means that the team stands out visually of the rest of this year's competition. The Blast shirt of 2025 will be used for the first time in June with a double header road at VoMsX, Before you were first seen in Sophia Gardens on Tuesday 3RD June as the men's team welcome Surrey. Today's launch also welcomes the start of an extensive partnership from 2026 with MasuriWhat both Glamorgan Men- and Women's teams will be proud of in Masuri shirts for the next two seasons. Our new Vitality Blast shirt is for sale in the Masuri in-ground shop, located on Gate 2 from Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground. Follow this week for more photos and videos @glamcricket on Instagram

