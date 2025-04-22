



Fort Worlt, Texas – TCU and North Carolina play their opener 2026 in Ireland, which will come a year after the debut of coach Bill Belichick with the Tar Heels at home against the horned frogs. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic is played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on August 29, 2026. It will be the first competition abroad for both schools. “It is a huge opportunity for our program, and we are delighted to represent the university and our fans on an international stage,” said Belichick. The season opener of the teams this year will be 1 September, with the first match of Belichick on North Carolina on Labor Day and the only university or NFL match that Monday. TCU becomes the designated home team for the competition in Ireland. The two teams were initially planned to open the 2026 season with a match of 5 September in Fort Worth, Texas. “This is more than just a football match. It is an opportunity to promote the TCU brand worldwide, while our student athletes experience a unique educational opportunity and memory of your life,” said TCU atletic director Mike Buddie. Iowa State and Kansas State, who are in BIG 12 with TCU, will play game in Ireland this year on August 23. Georgia Tech defeated Florida State in a matchup of ACC teams in last year's Aer Lingus Classic.

